Identiv Strengthens Cybersecurity for Mobility with Launch of Bluetooth Smart Card Reader to Replace Unsecure Passwords on Mobile Devices



New uTrust 2920 F Provides a Mobile, Cable-Free Solution for Secure Multi-Platform Access to Web-Based Email, Portals, and Authenticated Collaboration Sites

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) today announced the launch of its new uTrust 2920 F Bluetooth Smart Card Reader, focusing on portable security and powerful authentication in mobile cybersecurity. uTrust 2920 F provides a mobile, cable-free solution for secure multi-platform access to email, portals, and authenticated collaboration sites.



New uTrust 2920 F Provides a Mobile, Cable-Free Solution for Secure Multi-Platform Access to Web-Based Email, Portals, and Authenticated Collaboration Sites





Identiv's uTrust 2920 F is a Bluetooth 3.0 and 4.0-enabled, ISO/IEC7816-compatible contact smart card reader. The cable-free smart card reader solution secures mobile access through multiple platforms to web-based email, portals, and collaboration sites authenticated to approved smart cards. The new reader supports the security mode and service level for Bluetooth devices established by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) in "NIST Special Publication 800-121 Revision 2 Guide to Bluetooth Security".

Its lightweight, unique design enables the use of smart cards and two-factor authentication to eliminate complex passwords and password management. All-platform-compatible uTrust 2920 F can be used with desktop and mobile systems and features an activity LED and rechargeable 800mAh Li-battery.

"The mobility, versatility, and security of uTrust 2920 F sets it high above other options available on the market today," said Dr. Manfred Mueller, Identiv COO. "Not only is our cable-free solution compact enough to fit in the palm of your hand and completely rechargeable, it is affordable, provides multiple OS support, and is Bluetooth 3.0 and 4.0 compatible. The market has been moving away from unsecure passwords for some time, and as Identiv continues to focus on the shifts in mobile cybersecurity, we're pleased to launch a powerful product that you can simply put in your pocket."



Identiv's uTrust 2920 F Bluetooth Smart Card Reader is available to pre-order for $99. For more information, visit identiv.com/products/smart-card-readers/contact/2920f, download the datasheet, email sales@identiv.com, or call +1-888-809-8880.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics, and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

Identiv Media Contact:

press@identiv.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/777e5809-87d9-4dd1-bb09-a93f7e1c574d

Source: Identiv, Inc.