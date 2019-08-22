Identiv Sets September 2019 Investor Conference Schedule





FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE), a global provider of physical security and secure identification, has been invited to present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference and the 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference.

The 8th Annual Gateway Conference will be held September 4 - 5, 2019 at the Four Seasons Hotel in San Francisco, Calif.

Event: 8th Annual Gateway Conference Date/Time: Thursday, September 5, 2019 // 11 AM PT Location: Four Seasons Hotel // San Francisco, Calif. Webcast: Register Now

The Lake Street 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference will be held September 12, 2019 at the Parker New York Hotel in New York City, N.Y.

Event: 3rd Annual Best Ideas Growth (BIG3) Conference Date/Time: Thursday, September 12, 2019 Location: Parker New York Hotel // New York City, N.Y.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc. is a global provider of physical security and secure identification. Identiv's products, software, systems, and services address the markets for physical and logical access control, video analytics and a wide range of RFID-enabled applications. Customers in the government, enterprise, consumer, education, healthcare, banking, retail, and transportation sectors rely on Identiv's access and identification solutions. Identiv's mission is to secure the connected physical world: from perimeter to desktop access, and from the world of physical things to the Internet of Everything. Identiv is a publicly-traded company and its common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Capital Market in the U.S. under the symbol "INVE." For more information, visit identiv.com.

