Identillect's Delivery Trust® Implemented by NU World Title for Secure Communications

Delivery Trust® Email Encryption Provides Secure Communication for Title Professionals in the Ongoing Effort to Fight Against Cyber-Crime and Wire Fraud

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Identillect Technologies Corp. (the "Company" or "Identillect") (TSX-V:ID), a trusted leading provider of email security announced today NU World Title has integrated secure communication with Delivery Trust®. As real estate transactions continue to be a target for cyber-criminals, Identillect protects communications in transit and at rest to maximize title security efforts.



Josh Santos, President of NU World Title states, "NU World Title provides its clients with expedient and reliable settlement services as consumers make this important purchase. We believe the security of their information and transaction is paramount to the service we provide; therefore, we chose to integrate Delivery Trust secure email solution for the protection of our client's real estate investment."

The fastest growing Real-Estate Cybercrime is wire fraud, 27% of all real-estate cybercrimes stemmed from wire fraud. Wire fraud in real-estate saw a significant increase from $19 million in 2016 to $969 million in 2017. In 2016, the FBI saw a 480% increase in wire fraud complaints over the previous year. The FBI has just released the 2018 numbers which saw $1.2 billion in fraud and growing. With the majority of real-estate transactions occurring over email, the FBI has issued a warning BEC Scam (business email compromise) which "targets all participants in real-estate transactions". This means no transaction is safe without the proper security measures.

Todd Sexton, CEO of Identillect Technologies comments, "We are pleased to integrate Delivery Trust email security for NU World Title to secure their communication needs. As wire fraud becomes one of the FBI's most challenging crimes to combat, Identillect will continue to assist in the prevention of this form of cyber-crime."

Identillect continues to serve real-estate professionals throughout the United States which is critical due to the fact there were 5.96 million home sales in 2018, this provides an epic opportunity for cybercriminals to irreparably affect this industry. Identillect with one of the only email security offerings directly focusing on this problem is anticipated to make large inroads in preventing wire fraud.

About Identillect

Identillect Technologies is the leading provider of email encryption service Delivery Trust®, empowering enterprises of all sizes to protect their business and their client's critical information against cyber-security attacks.

Delivery Trust® is an award-winning, multi-platform plug-in, which gives users complete control of their emails, for one low price. One simple integration complies with all regulations and most importantly provides peace of mind.

For more information or your free trial, please visit www.identillect.com.

About NU World Title

Among other title companies in south Florida, NU World Title pride themselves for their knowledge and expertise in the field, along with their efficiency in providing personal services for their clients. At NU World Title, clients are the top priority, and they will do everything to assure them that they've rightly put their trust in them. Clients can even count on them after hours! Whether you're a buyer or seller, a realtor, an investor, a developer, or a commercial agent, you can rely on the professionals at NU World Title to deliver top-notch service. They proudly serve buyers, sellers, investors, and real estate agents within Florida, including those in Miami, Doral, Isles Beach, and surrounding areas.

For more information, please visit https://nuworldtitle.com.

