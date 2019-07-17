I.D. Systems to Present at Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference on August 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. ET





WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, will be presenting at the Canaccord Genuity 39th Annual Growth Conference. The conference is being held on August 7-8, 2019 at the InterContinental Boston Hotel in Boston, MA.



I.D. Systems management is scheduled to present on Wednesday, August 7 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern time. The presentation will be webcast and available for replay here. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and analysts at the conference.

For additional information or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with I.D. Systems management, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860.

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Texas, Florida, Germany and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems is a leading global provider of wireless M2M solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The company's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. For more information, please visit www.id-systems.com, the content of which does not form a part of this press release.

I.D. Systems Company Contact

Ned Mavrommatis, CFO

ned@id-systems.com

(201) 996-9000

I.D. Systems Investor Contact

Matt Glover

Gateway Investor Relations

IDSY@gatewayIR.com

(949) 574-3860

