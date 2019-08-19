I.D. Systems' PowerFleet® for Logistics Equips Entire Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport Fleet

Streamlined ELD Complaint System Improves Visibility and Operational Agility

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J., Aug. 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDSY), a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, has deployed upgraded in-cab technology for the entire fleet of Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport, a recognized industry leader in hauling oil across the U.S. east coast.



Integrating their latest PowerFleet technology offering, the LV9000 asset-tracking solution, into the Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport operating system has delivered a 360-degree, "real time" view of their business that improves employee productivity and helps deepened customer satisfaction by reducing problems and enables taking proactive measures before problems occur.

The I.D. Systems PowerFleet ELD compliant system is a robust, technically-advanced in-cab installation that is specifically designed to manage logistics and transportation fleets. I.D. Systems has been working with Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport since 2007 to accelerate the transformation of its logistics information architecture in support of the company's business objectives: increased visibility, reduced material handling costs and improved overall operational agility.

"We were excited that we didn't need to upgrade our entire operating system in order to uncover an unprecedented level of ‘always-on' transparency," explained Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport President, Robert Penza. "I.D. Systems worked with us to integrate their top-of-the-line PowerFleet LV9000 into our existing platform in a way that expedites the mandated reporting we share with our customers."

Norm Thomas, General Manager of PowerFleet for Logistics, commented: "There was really no need to replace Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport's existing technology architecture. Whenever we can partner with our customers and bring them a proven and tested custom-integrated solution, it's truly a win for all involved. Helping our customers achieve increased accountability, operational efficiencies and save money."

About I.D. Systems

Headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey, with subsidiaries in Florida, Texas, Germany, and the United Kingdom, I.D. Systems provides its suite of PowerFleet wireless IoT solutions around the globe for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing high-value enterprise assets such as industrial vehicles, rental cars, trailers, containers, and cargo. The Company's patented technologies address the needs of organizations to monitor and analyze their assets to increase efficiency and productivity, reduce costs, and improve profitability. I.D. Systems will be rebranded as PowerFleet (Nasdaq: PWFL) following the close of its acquisition of Pointer Telocation. For more information, please visit www.powerfleet.com.

