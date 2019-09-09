Quantcast

ICU Medical, Inc. to Present at the 17th Annual Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 09, 2019, 07:00:00 AM EDT


SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced that Company management will present at the Morgan Stanley 17th Annual Global Healthcare Conference, held on September 9-11, 2019 in New York, NY.

ICU Medical's fireside chat will be on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 4:50 PM Eastern Time.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.

Scott Lamb, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

