Quantcast

ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Time of Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 17, 2019, 07:30:00 AM EDT


SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced the time of its second quarter 2019 earnings release and conference call.

The Company will release its second quarter 2019 results on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019 at approximately 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be conducting a conference call concerning those results at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, August 7th, 2019. The call can be accessed at (800) 936-9761, conference ID 3763366. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at www.icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.

Scott Lamb, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Managing Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: ICUI




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 8222.80
-35.39  ▼  0.43%
DJIA 27335.63
-23.53  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 3004.04
-10.26  ▼  0.34%
Data as of Jul 16, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar