ICU Medical, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results



Company Updates FY 2019 Guidance

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI), a leader in the development, manufacture and sale of innovative medical products used in infusion therapy and critical care applications, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2019.



Second Quarter 2019 Results

Second quarter 2019 revenue was $312.3 million, compared to $360.5 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross profit for the second quarter of 2019 was $103.9 million, as compared to $151.8 million in the same period last year. GAAP gross margin for the second quarter of 2019 was 33%, as compared to 42% in the same period last year. GAAP net income for the second quarter of 2019 was $22.8 million, or $1.06 per diluted share, as compared to GAAP net income of $31.1 million, or $1.44 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share for the second quarter of 2019 were $1.99 as compared to $2.69 for the second quarter of 2018. Also, adjusted EBITDA was $66.7 million for the second quarter of 2019 as compared to $77.4 million for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share are measures calculated and presented on the basis of methodologies other than in accordance with GAAP. Please refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information following the financial statements herein for further discussion and reconciliations of these measures to GAAP measures.

Vivek Jain, ICU Medical's Chief Executive Officer, said, "Second quarter revenue, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EPS were below our expectations. Infusion Consumables and Infusion Systems were generally in line with our expectations but the current market environment in IV Solutions has forced us to lower our expectations for fiscal year 2019."

Revenues by market segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019 and 2018 were as follows (in millions):

Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, Market Segment 2019 2018 $

Change %

Change 2019 2018 $

Change %

Change Infusion Consumables $ 117.7 $ 123.8 $ (6.1 ) (4.9 )% $ 238.2 $ 243.7 $ (5.5 ) (2.3 )% IV Solutions* 102.6 135.4 (32.8 ) (24.2 )% 215.8 279.8 (64.0 ) (22.9 )% Infusion Systems 81.3 88.4 (7.1 ) (8.0 )% 165.6 181.8 (16.2 ) (8.9 )% Critical Care 10.7 12.9 (2.2 ) (17.1 )% 23.6 27.2 (3.6 ) (13.2 )% $ 312.3 $ 360.5 $ (48.2 ) (13.4 )% $ 643.2 $ 732.5 $ (89.3 ) (12.2 )% *IV Solutions includes $23.0 million and $44.5 million of contract manufacturing to Pfizer for the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively, as compared to $19.5 million and $37.6 million for the same periods in the prior year.

Fiscal Year 2019 Guidance Update



The Company is modifying its full year 2019 guidance of adjusted EBITDA from a range of $315 million to $340 million to a range of $260 million to $275 million and adjusted earnings per share from a range of $9.00 to $9.90 to a range of $7.55 to $8.15.

Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call to discuss second quarter 2019 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. EDT (1:30 p.m. PDT). The call can be accessed at (800) 936-9761, international (408) 774-4587, conference ID 3763366. The conference call will be simultaneously available by webcast, which can be accessed by going to the Company's website at icumed.com, clicking on the Investors tab, clicking on Event Calendar and clicking on the Webcast icon and following the prompts. The webcast will also be available by replay.

About ICU Medical, Inc.

ICU Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq:ICUI) develops, manufactures and sells innovative medical products used in infusion therapy, and critical care applications. ICU Medical's product portfolio includes IV smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed system transfer devices for hazardous drugs, sterile IV solutions, cardiac monitoring systems, along with pain management and safety software technology designed to help meet clinical, safety and workflow goals. ICU Medical is headquartered in San Clemente, California. More information about ICU Medical, Inc. can be found at www.icumed.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such statements contain words such as ''will,'' ''expect,'' ''believe,'' ''could,'' ''would,'' ''estimate,'' ''continue,'' ''build,'' ''expand'' or the negative thereof or comparable terminology, and may include (without limitation) information regarding the Company's expectations, goals or intentions regarding the future. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the Company and assumptions management believes are reasonable, all of which are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those stated in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, decreased demand for the Company's products, decreased free cash flow, the inability to recapture conversion delays or part/resource shortages on anticipated timing, or at all, changes in product mix, increased competition from competitors, lack of growth or improving efficiencies, and unexpected changes in the Company's arrangements with its largest customers. Future results are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risk factors, and other risks and uncertainties, described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which include those in the Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 and our subsequent filings. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 (Unaudited) (1) ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS: Cash and cash equivalents $ 291,867 $ 344,781 Short-term investment securities 21,863 37,329 TOTAL CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 313,730 382,110 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts 230,294 176,298 Inventories 329,955 311,163 Prepaid income taxes 20,915 11,348 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34,722 46,117 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 929,616 927,036 PROPERTY AND EQUIPMENT, net 436,920 432,641 OPERATING LEASE RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS 36,787 — LONG-TERM INVESTMENT SECURITIES 2,017 2,025 GOODWILL 11,181 11,195 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, net 134,054 133,421 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 28,145 38,654 OTHER ASSETS 44,197 40,419 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,622,917 $ 1,585,391 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES: Accounts payable $ 131,190 $ 120,469 Accrued liabilities 128,772 128,820 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 259,962 249,289 CONTINGENT EARN-OUT LIABILITY 200 47,400 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 40,439 20,592 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES 718 721 INCOME TAX LIABILITY 3,734 3,734 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES — — STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY: Convertible preferred stock, $1.00 par value Authorized—500 shares; Issued and outstanding— none — — Common stock, $0.10 par value — Authorized-80,000 shares; Issued 20,668 shares at June 30, 2019 and 20,492 at

December 31, 2018 and outstanding 20,661 shares at June 30, 2019 and 20,491 shares at December 31, 2018 2,067 2,049 Additional paid-in capital 657,543 657,899 Treasury stock, at cost (1,650 ) (95 ) Retained earnings 674,578 620,747 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,674 ) (16,945 ) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 1,317,864 1,263,655 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,622,917 $ 1,585,391

______________________________________________________

(1) December 31, 2018 balances were derived from audited consolidated financial statements.

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) (In thousands, except per share data) Three months ended

June 30, Six months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $ 312,282 $ 360,460 $ 643,214 $ 732,493 COST OF GOODS SOLD 208,413 208,660 404,042 431,692 GROSS PROFIT 103,869 151,800 239,172 300,801 OPERATING EXPENSES: Selling, general and administrative 67,824 81,816 140,457 166,831 Research and development 11,199 13,575 24,022 26,161 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 37,041 18,690 61,433 40,259 Contract settlement 1,039 — 3,822 28,917 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (39,500 ) 6,000 (47,200 ) 2,000 TOTAL OPERATING EXPENSES 77,603 120,081 182,534 264,168 INCOME FROM OPERATIONS 26,266 31,719 56,638 36,633 INTEREST EXPENSE (139 ) (130 ) (272 ) (265 ) OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE), net 1,479 (1,992 ) 4,670 (2,948 ) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 27,606 29,597 61,036 33,420 (PROVISION) BENEFIT FOR INCOME TAXES (4,773 ) 1,457 (7,205 ) 2,509 NET INCOME $ 22,833 $ 31,054 $ 53,831 $ 35,929 NET INCOME PER SHARE Basic $ 1.11 $ 1.53 $ 2.62 $ 1.77 Diluted $ 1.06 $ 1.44 $ 2.50 $ 1.67 WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF SHARES Basic 20,622 20,352 20,577 20,304 Diluted 21,520 21,569 21,546 21,536

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial measures that are not calculated in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The non-GAAP financial measures should be considered supplemental to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. There are material limitations in using these non-GAAP financial measures because they are not prepared in accordance with GAAP and may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, including peer companies. Our management believes that the non-GAAP data provides useful supplemental information to management and investors regarding our performance and facilitates a more meaningful comparison of results of operations between current and prior periods. We use non-GAAP financial measures in addition to and in conjunction with GAAP financial measures to analyze and assess the overall performance of our business, in making financial, operating and planning decisions, and in determining executive incentive compensation. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release are adjusted EBITDA and adjusted diluted earnings per share ("Adjusted Diluted EPS").

Adjusted EBITDA excludes the following items from net income:

Interest, net: We exclude interest in deriving adjusted EBITDA as interest can vary significantly among companies depending on a company's level of income generating instruments and/or level of debt.

Stock compensation expense: Stock-based compensation is generally fixed at the time the stock-based instrument is granted and amortized over a period of several years. The value of stock options is determined using a complex formula that incorporates factors, such as market volatility, that are beyond our control. The value of our restricted stock awards is determined using the grant date stock price, which may not be indicative of our operational performance over the expense period. Additionally, in order to establish the fair value of performance-based stock awards, which are currently an element of our ongoing stock-based compensation, we are required to apply judgment to estimate the probability of the extent to which performance objectives will be achieved. Based on the above factors, we believe it is useful to exclude stock-based compensation in order to better understand our operating performance.

Intangible asset amortization expense: We do not acquire businesses or capitalize certain patent costs on a predictable cycle. The amount of purchase price allocated to intangible assets and the term of amortization can vary significantly and are unique to each acquisition. Capitalized patent costs can vary significantly based on our current level of development activities. We believe that excluding amortization of intangible assets provides the users of our financial statements with a consistent basis for comparison across accounting periods.

Depreciation expense: We exclude depreciation expense in deriving adjusted EBITDA because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and the depreciable lives can vary significantly resulting in considerable variability in depreciation expense among companies.

Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration: We incur restructuring and strategic transaction charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Change in fair value of contingent earn-out: We exclude the impact of certain amounts recorded in connection with business combinations. We exclude items that are either non-cash or not normal, recurring operating expenses due to their nature, variability of amounts, and lack of predictability as to occurrence and/or timing.

Contract settlement: Occasionally, we are involved in contract renegotiations that may result in one-time settlements. We exclude these settlements as they have no direct correlation to the operation of our ongoing business.

Supply chain restructuring: Occasionally, we incur charges that result from events, which arise from unforeseen circumstances and/or often occur outside of the ordinary course of our ongoing business. Although these events are reflected in our GAAP financial statements, these unique transactions may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods.

Taxes: We exclude taxes in deriving adjusted EBITDA as taxes are deemed to be non-core to the business and may limit the comparability of our ongoing operations with prior and future periods and distort the evaluation of our normal operating performance.

Adjusted Diluted EPS excludes from diluted EPS, net of tax, intangible asset amortization expense, stock compensation expense, restructuring, strategic transaction and integration, change in fair value of contingent earn-out, contract settlement, and supply chain restructuring. The tax effect on the above adjustments is calculated using the specific tax rate applied to each adjustment based on the nature of the item/or the tax jurisdiction in which the item has been recorded.

From time to time in the future, there may be other items that we may exclude if we believe that doing so is consistent with the goal of providing useful information to investors and management.

The following tables reconcile our GAAP and non-GAAP financial measures:

ICU MEDICAL, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited) (In thousands) Adjusted EBITDA Three months Ended

June 30, 2019 2018 GAAP net income $ 22,833 $ 31,054 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net (1,565 ) (787 ) Stock compensation expense 6,229 6,297 Depreciation and amortization expense 18,764 17,604 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 37,041 18,690 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (39,500 ) 6,000 Contract settlement 1,808 — Supply chain restructuring 16,349 — Provision (Benefit) for income taxes 4,773 (1,457 ) Total non-GAAP adjustments 43,899 46,347 Adjusted EBITDA $ 66,732 $ 77,401





Adjusted diluted earnings per share Three months ended

June 30, 2019 2018 (1) GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 1.06 $ 1.44 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense $ 0.29 $ 0.29 Amortization expense $ 0.19 $ 0.19 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration $ 1.72 $ 0.87 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out $ (1.84 ) $ 0.28 Contract settlement $ 0.08 $ — Supply chain restructuring $ 0.76 $ — Estimated income tax impact from adjustments $ (0.27 ) $ (0.38 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.99 $ 2.69

_______________________________________________

(1) During 2019, we changed our methodology when computing adjusted diluted earnings per share to remove interest, net from the calculation, accordingly we conformed the prior year adjusted diluted earnings per share to the current year presentation.

ICU Medical, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures - Fiscal Year 2019 Outlook (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Low End of Guidance High End of Guidance GAAP net income $ 87 $ 100 Non-GAAP adjustments: Interest, net (5 ) (5 ) Stock compensation expense 25 25 Depreciation and amortization expense 80 80 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration 67 67 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out (48 ) (48 ) Contract settlement 6 6 Write-off of assets 13 13 Supply chain restructuring 16 16 Provision for income taxes 19 21 Total non-GAAP adjustments 173 175 Adjusted EBITDA $ 260 $ 275 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.03 $ 4.63 Non-GAAP adjustments: Stock compensation expense $ 1.16 $ 1.16 Amortization expense $ 0.76 $ 0.76 Restructuring, strategic transaction and integration $ 3.10 $ 3.10 Change in fair value of contingent earn-out $ (2.19 ) $ (2.19 ) Contract settlement $ 0.27 $ 0.27 Write-off of assets $ 0.59 $ 0.59 Supply chain restructuring $ 0.75 $ 0.75 Estimated income tax impact from adjustments $ (0.92 ) $ (0.92 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 7.55 $ 8.15

CONTACT:

ICU Medical, Inc.

Scott Lamb, Chief Financial Officer

(949) 366-2183

ICR, Inc.

John Mills, Partner

(646) 277-1254

Source: ICU Medical, Inc.