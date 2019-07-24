ICOx Innovations Partner Cathio To Attend Napa Institute Summer Conference With Some of The World's Most Prominent Catholic and Christian Thinkers





LOS ANGELES, CA, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOx Innovations Inc. ("ICOx") (TSXV and OTCQB:ICOX), which designs, builds and manages digital currencies so organizations can grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers through the creation of their own digital currency, announced today that representatives from Cathio Inc. ("Cathio"), a subsidiary of ICOx, will be in attendance at this year's Napa Institute Summer Conference, which brings together some of the world's most prominent Catholic and Christian thinkers to engage, encourage and inspire over 500 global participants.



"The Annual Summer Conference is a preeminent Catholic conference in the United States, bringing together Catholic leaders for faith, fellowship and community." said Bruce Elliott, President ICOx Innovations. "ICOx is super excited to have Cathio be a part of this conference and share how Cathio will enable the Catholic economy to save money and position it to provide greater transparency of financial transactions and to connect the Catholic community."

Former Senator Rick Santorum, Cathio Board member noted "the Napa Institute is more committed than ever to supporting Catholic leaders in their missions and we are pleased to have Cathio's leaders well represented at this important reformed-based conference."

"Cathio is pleased to announce our attendance at the prestigious Napa Institute Summer Conference where we will share the Cathio vision for our platform to enable all sectors of the Catholic economy to benefit from lower costs and transparent payments," said Cathio CEO Matthew Marcolini.

In attendance from Cathio

Rick Santorum - Cathio Board Member, former United States Senator and former Republican Presidential Nominee;

Matthew Marcolini - Cathio CEO: and

Ryan Thomas - Cathio interim Chairman of the Board and Co-Founder, former Director of News Operations for EWTN: Global Catholic Television Network.

About ICOx Innovations

ICOx Innovations (TSXV and OTCQB:ICOX) creates and manages digital currencies for innovative brands to grow their businesses - attracting, engaging and retaining their customers through the creation and use of their own digital currency. ICOx enables brands to provide additional payment options at lower costs while owning more of the transactional data chain and driving new models for customer loyalty. ICOx leverages its expertise in blockchain technology and regulatory compliance to deliver branded digital currencies for its clients.

For more information on ICOx Innovations, please visit us at: www.icoxinnovations.com. For additional investor info visit www.icoxinnovations.com or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching symbol ICOX.

About Cathio

Cathio Inc. was founded in 2018 and is working to transform the way the Catholic community moves money. By bringing innovative technology and best practices from the tech world, Cathio provides a turnkey solution for Catholic organizations to bring their financial transactions into alignment with their beliefs. Cathio was created to address the needs of the Catholic Church. With changing demographics and confidence in the Catholic Church, we are creating a solution that incorporates tools to help increase donations, move money with reduced cost and greater visibility, and drive Catholic community engagement. Visit our website for more information: https://www.cathio.com/

Company Contact

Bruce Elliott, President

Phone: 424-570-9446

Bruce.elliott@icoxinnovations.com

Media Contact

ICOx Innovations

Arian L. Hopkins

Communications, ICOx Innovations

arian@icoxinnovations.com

Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 2

Investor Inquiries

Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 8

ir@icoxinnovations.com

PCG Advisory

Jeff Ramson / Stephanie Prince

jramson@pcgadvisory.com

O: 646-762-4518

Disclaimer for Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements." Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the statements: that Cathio will attend the Napa Institute Summer Conference with some of the world's most Prominent Catholic and Christian thinkers; that organizations will be able to grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers through the creation of their own digital currency; the number of participants who will attend the Napa Institute Summer Conference; that Cathio will share how it will enable the Catholic economy to save money and position it to provide greater transparency of financial transactions and connect to the Catholic community; that Cathio's leaders will be well-represented at the Napa Institute Summer Conference; that Cathio will share the Cathio vision for its platform to enable all sectors of the Catholic economy to benefit from lower costs and transparent payments at the Napa Institute Summer Conference; that Rick Santorum, Matthew Marcolini and Ryan Thomas will attend the Napa Institute Summer Conference on behalf of Cathio; that ICOx can enable brands to provide additional payment options at lower costs while owning more of the transactional data chain and driving new models for customer loyalty; that Cathio can Cathio provide a turnkey solution for Catholic organizations to bring their financial transactions into alignment with their beliefs; and that Cathio will create a solution that incorporates tools to help increase donations, move money with reduced cost and greater visibility, and drive Catholic community engagement.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that there will be no material variations in current regulatory environments in which ICOx and Cathio operate; that there will be no material variations in the structure, attendance or announced participants at this year's Napa Institute Summer Conference; and that the perceived benefits from the technology developed by ICOx and Cathio will be as expected. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available to it, they may prove to be incorrect. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including: the risk that ICOx and Cathio will be unable to efficiently develop its technologies as currently intended; the risk that certain persons become unable to attend the Napa Institute Summer Conference as expected; the risk that there may be negative changes in general economic and business conditions; the risk the cryptocurrency and other trading platforms are relatively new, largely unregulated and may not be accepted by the Catholic community as a payment platform; the risk that there may be technological changes and developments in the blockchain and cryptocurrencies that make any technology developed by ICOx and Cathio obsolete; the risk that other competitors may release platforms similar to the technology developed by ICOx and Cathio; and other general risks involved in the cryptocurrency industry.

Any of these risks may cause ICOx's and Cathio's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Further, although ICOx and Cathio have attempted to identify factors that could cause actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause results, levels of activity, performance or achievements not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and ICOx assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law, including the securities laws of the United States and Canada. Although ICOx believes that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this news release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: ICOX INNOVATIONS INC.