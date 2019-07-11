Quantcast

See headlines for ICOX
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    ICOx Innovations Announces Launch of sBetOne Inc., to Develop Opportunities for Celebrity-endorsed Branded Digital Currencies in Golf Betting and eSports Betting for US Regulated Markets

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 11, 2019, 09:15:00 AM EDT


    sBetOne Advisory Board includes key industry leaders including Gabe Hunterton

    (Bellagio, City of Dreams Casino Macau, Starwood Casino)

    and Advisors with over $1 Billion in exits in online gambling companies

    Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ICOx Innovations Inc. ("ICOx") (TSXV and OTCQB:ICOX), which designs, builds and manages branded digital currencies so organizations can grow their businesses by attracting, engaging and retaining customers, announced today that sBetOne Inc., its subsidiary, has established its inaugural Advisory Board and Board of Directors and is developing opportunities for branded digital currencies and blockchain platforms for the US regulated online gambling market.

    sBetOne's initial focus will be on celebrity-sponsored golf sports betting and eSports betting markets, which are targeted to be two of the fastest growing sports betting markets benefiting from the opening of state-by-state gambling regulations in the US. 

    sBetOne features

    • Digital wallet and currency development for Celebrities and Brands driving lower transaction costs and stronger customer data management for brands involved in sports betting
    • Digital wallet and branded currency for reduced friction to wager and transact online for end users in a compliant regulated environment
    • Making sports betting more socially entertaining for fans and the celebrities / brands they follow
    • Enabling sports betting to become more mainstream with peer-to-peer (P2P) and freemium (free-to-play) games

    sBetOne's Board of Advisors and Board Members include

    • Gabriel Hunterton - sBetOne Board of Advisors, former Property President City of Dreams Casino and Hotel Macau, former COO Galaxy Macau and former CEO of iTeam fantasy sports
    • David Flynn - sBetOne Board of Advisors, former CEO VeraJohn.com, former CCO NYX Gaming (sold to Scientific Gaming for $500M), and former Head of Poker Network at Ongame (sold to BWIN for $500M)
    • Ashley Sandyford Sykes - sBetOne Board of Advisors, former Exec. Vice President Digital Games for Scientific Games, former Head of Microgaming Quickfire casino platform, and former Head of Business Unit at OpenBet (sold for $250M)
    • Aaron Wagner- sBetOne Board of Directors, founder Wags Capital
    • Rick Dugdale - sBetOne Board of Directors, an American Film producer and President/CEO Enderby Entertainment, a film and television production company
    • Cameron Chell, sBetOne Chairman, ICOx Innovations Chairman and Co-Founder

    "We are excited to announce our new Advisory Board for sBetOne Inc. This group of internationally renowned experts in the regulated online gaming space will help us to craft winning strategies in the US online gambling market which Deloitte forecasted to grow from $4.9B to $287B in the next 5 years due to new state by state legislation. sBetOne will leverage the ICOx platform for celebrity-sponsored, branded digital currencies in this high growth market, offering lower cost transactions and new brand-wide data-driven loyalty and rewards models.", said ICOx Innovations President Bruce Elliott.

    Gabe Hunterton, former Property President City of Dreams Casino and Hotel Macau and former National Director of Marketing for Bellagio Las Vegas, noted, "Sports betting in the US is going mainstream. As it becomes a much more widely accepted form of entertainment, I believe the market is massively undervaluing the mid to long term value that will be created in this exciting and regulated sector. I look forward to helping the sBetOne team with its clear product, marketing and regulatory focus which will be positioned to win in the long term."

    The sBetOne sports betting platform is being developed to include regulated sports betting, peer-to-peer betting (P2P), sports betting tournaments and freemium/play-for-free options, all with advanced geo-fencing, know-your-customer (KYC), anti-money laundering (AML), money transmitter business licensing (MSB) regulatory requirements and branded digital currencies as permitted.

    About sBetOne Inc

    sBetOne, a subsidiary of ICOx Innovations, is the Official Currency of eSports™ and the Official Currency of Golf Betting™. sBetOne is developing its sports betting platform for newly regulating US sports betting markets that will target celebrity-sponsored brands tied to large online communities and fans. ﻿www.sbetone.com﻿

    About ICOx Innovations

    ICOx Innovations (TSXV and OTCQB:ICOX) creates and manages digital currencies for innovative brands to grow their businesses - attracting, engaging and retaining their customers through the creation and use of their own digital currency. ICOx enables brands to provide additional payment options at lower costs while owning more of the transactional data chain and driving new models for customer loyalty. ICOx leverages its expertise in blockchain technology and regulatory compliance to deliver branded digital currencies for its clients.

    For more information on ICOx Innovations please visit us at: www.icoxinnovations.com. For additional investor info visit www.icoxinnovations.com or www.sedar.com and www.sec.gov searching symbol ICOX.

    Company Contact

    Bruce Elliott, President

    Phone: 424-570-9446

    Bruce.elliott@icoxinnovations.com

    Media Contact

    ICOx Innovations

    Arian L. Hopkins

    Communications, ICOx Innovations

    arian@icoxinnovations.com

    Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 2

    Investor Inquiries

    Phone: 424-570-9446 ext. 8

    ir@icoxinnovations.com

    Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Source: ICOX INNOVATIONS INC.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: ICOX




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8203.77
    1.24  ▲  0.02%
    DJIA 26965.82
    105.62  ▲  0.39%
    S&P 500 2995.81
    2.74  ▲  0.09%
    Data as of Jul 11, 2019 | 10:25AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar