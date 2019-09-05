iCoreDental is the Preferred Practice Management System for the New Orleans Dental Association





WINDERMERE, FL, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc.(OTC:ICCT) is the New Orleans Dental Association's (NODA) top provider of HIPAA-compliant, cloud-based practice management software. iCoreDental is the vetted and endorsed practice management software of this prestigious dental association.

NODA is the largest component society of the Louisiana Dental Association (LDA) with over 500 members. The endorsement comes from NODA's for-profit arm, New Orleans Dental Enterprises (NODE).

NODE Chairman, Dr. Kevin Collins, says they chose iCoreDental for numerous reasons. "Our members need the highest quality and the most trusted products and services, so we rigorously vet all of our preferred providers," says Dr. Collins. He adds, "iCoreDental eliminates the security risks for storing patient records on a server in any office. It's also easy to design the practice management system specifically for the needs your practice like ePrescriptions, including controlled substances, and full integration of your existing X-ray sensors and other systems."

iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers. Approximately 1,000 dentists helped design and develop not only iCoreDental practice management EHR software but also iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant email. The Louisiana Dental Association endorses iCoreExchange.

iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott states, "There is no greater testament to the quality of our software than to be endorsed by both New Orleans Dental Enterprises for iCoreDental and the Louisiana Dental Association for iCoreExchange."

Dr. Kristopher Rappold is president of New Orleans Dental Association. "When we found iCoreDental cloud-based practice management software, we knew we had to make it available to our members. It eliminates upgrade fees, large cash outlays and risk of data loss or hacking," concludes Dr. Rappold.

iCoreConnect's unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius)

Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

About iCoreConnect

iCoreConnect creates software that allows anyone to share information at the highest levels of security, backed by highly engaged customer support. The company is a national provider of secure, HIPAA-compliant communications and cloud-based practice management.

iCoreConnect allows doctors, patients and other healthcare providers to easily communicate, utilizing 2048-bit encryption, and collaborate securely with the assurance they are in full compliance with all current federal laws. All iCoreConnect healthcare industry applications meet the federal government's five technical safeguards for HIPAA-compliant communication.

Forward Looking Statements

In this news release, the use of the words "believe," "could," "expect," "may," "positioned," "project," "projected," "should," "will," "would" or similar expressions is intended to identify forward-looking statements that represent the Company's current judgment about possible future events. The Company believes these judgments are reasonable, but these statements are not guarantees of any events or financial results, and actual results may differ materially due to a variety of important factors.

