iCoreConnect Retains the Services of Consilium Partners





WINDERMERE, FL, Aug. 21, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT) engages the services of Boston-based Consilium Partners for its middle-market advisory services and commitment to client success. iCoreConnect is a publicly-traded cloud-based software and technology company providing secure communication and business optimization across industries. The company is primarily focused on the healthcare space providing secure, HIPAA-compliant software to dental and medical practitioners.



"Healthcare is one of the most complex and dynamic sectors of our economy," explains iCoreConnect President and CEO Robert McDermott. "iCoreConnect continues to grow in market presence. We partnered with the seasoned team at Consilium because of their ability to successfully leverage strategic relationships and provide critical market advisory services."

Consilium Managing Director, Doug Hunt, is a 32-year veteran in the technology industry. He explains, "iCoreConnect is focused on solving a significant pain point in the healthcare industry - digital transformation— and we're very pleased with their demonstrated track record to date."

"The biggest hurdle remaining is movement and availability of sharing clinical information between disparate healthcare practices and institutions, or interoperability," elaborates Managing Director Michael Cassata, who brings more than 15 years of investment banking to the partnership. He continues, "A recent federal government report highlights that only 10% of providers can integrate, find, receive and send patient data to another caregiver in a different location. iCoreConnect's system was designed from the ground-up to solve that problem."

iCoreConnect's management team is experienced in building thriving businesses that are strategically attractive. "Their investment to date in building out the organic business and complementing those capabilities with strategic and targeted acquisitions requires the type of background and experience the company's leadership possesses," shares Hunt.

All iCoreConnect healthcare industry applications meet the federal government's five Technical Safeguard laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR applications have achieved certification by the federal government's Office of the National Coordinator forHealth Information Technology (ONC).

Recent iCoreConnect recognitions include:

Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers by Enterprise Security Magazine

Top 10 Dental Solutions by Healthcare Tech Outlook

Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect's unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle)

Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle)

Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

