iCoreConnect Releases Version 2.30 of Award-Winning Practice Management EHR Software





WINDERMERE, FL, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- iCoreConnect Inc. (OTC:ICCT) announces the latest software update for its award-winning iCoreMD and iCoreDental practice management Electronic Heath Records (EHR) software. iCoreConnect solicits, listens and uses customer feedback to update these software packages on a rapid, recurring schedule. The most recent version 2.30 update includes nearly 30 function and feature suggestions from its customers.



iCoreConnect builds and improves all of its software based on the feedback of currently engaged healthcare providers in order to exceed customer expectations. Approximately 2,000 physicians and dentists helped design and develop iCoreDental and iCoreMD practice management EHR software, as well as iCoreExchange HIPAA-compliant, secure email.

President and CEO Robert McDermott shares, "People in this industry are only accustomed to getting these updates annually and then having to pay for them. We provide updates every 4-6 weeks at no charge to our customers. We want to make sure our customers enjoy the easiest and most efficient interaction with our software."

Florida dentist Dr. Bernard Kahn is a two-year customer of iCoreConnect. He had initial thoughts as to how certain software functions might adapt to help his business be more productive. Dr. Kahn explains, "It's so much more seamless when the business need is not subjected to jumping through hoops presented by the program or its support staff. We have been able to adapt the system to our business model and conform to the methods of our practice."

All iCoreConnect healthcare industry applications meet the federal government's five Technical Safeguard laws for HIPAA-compliant communication. Its EHR applications have achieved certification by the federal government's Office of the National Coordinator of Health Information Technology (ONC).

Recent iCoreConnect recognitions include:

Top 10 Encryption Solution Providers by Enterprise Security Magazine

Top 10 Dental Solutions by Healthcare Tech Outlook

Top 50 Products of 2017 by Dental Products Report Magazine

iCoreConnect's unequivocal commitment to responding to the market has resulted in the following agreements and endorsements to date:

Colorado Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Florida Dental Association Crown Services (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental)

Georgia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Louisiana Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Maine Medical Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD)

Michigan Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

New Orleans Dental Association (iCoreDental)

New York State Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

South Carolina Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

StartUp Health (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreDental, iCoreCodeGenius, iCoreHuddle)

Texas Dental Association (iCoreExchange, iCoreDental, iCoreHuddle)

Virginia Dental Association (iCoreExchange)

Wyoming Medical Society (iCoreExchange, iCoreMD, iCoreCodeGenius)

