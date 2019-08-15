Iconic Brands-ICNB/Hooters Spirits NASCAR Debut!





AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:ICNB) announced today the launch event schedule for the new line of Hooters Spirits in and around Bristol, Tennessee. The company will have tastings of the full line of Hooters Spirits including a premium array of Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, American Whiskey as well as Hooters Heat Cinnamon Flavored Whiskey.

Schedule:

Thursday August 15th at McScrooge's Liquor in Knoxville, 307N Peters Rd from 2pm-8pm

Friday August 16th at One Stop Wines & Spirits North Roan from 11am-3pm at 2710 North Roan St, Johnson City, Tn.

Friday August 16th at Hooters of Johnson City from 4pm-10pm, 2288 North Roan St, in Johnson City, Tn.

Saturday August 17th at Tri-Liquor from 10am - 2pm, at 6681 Bristol Hwy, Piney Flats, Tn.

The #9 Hooters Spirits NASCAR show car will be at each event with the world famous Hooters Girls on site taking pictures with customers and fans.

Saturday will be capped with Chase Elliott driving the Hendricks Motorsports #9 Hooters Spirits Camaro at the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Bass Pro Shops 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Notice and Disclaimer: The Hooters Spirits project is contracted through our affiliate partner United Spirits, with all revenue and earning realized by Iconic Brands Inc.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

