Iconic Brands-ICNB/Green Grow Farms Subsidiary Signs Additional Lease for Hemp Grow





AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:ICNB) announced today that their Green Grow Farms subsidiary has executed a lease with Sujecki Farms of Calverton, NY for 5 acres to grow Hemp for CBD. The company will be planting 10,400 clone plants today on the property. The feminized clones acquired by Green Grow Farms have proven genetics, and have historically yielded 14% to 16% CBD.



The company is expanding its footprint on the east end of Long Island, and expects to have significant acreage in this region under lease for next season. As well the company is pursuing extraction and processing licenses in the State of New York; the application will be submitted as soon as the State reopens the window to accept the applications. The goal is to be vertically integrated as soon as possible and take seed to sale in finished isolate as well consumer products.

The company will have updates on additional grow initiatives next week. Please follow our social media to see the planting later this afternoon.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

