Iconic Brands-ICNB/Green Grow Farms Subsidiary Signs 35 Acre Tennessee Grow Op for Hemp





AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:ICNB) announced today that their Green Grow Farms subsidiary has executed an agreement with Fox Trot Farms LLC for an initial 35 acre grow in Meigs County Tennessee. The grow op partners have been growing in the area for 2 years with great success and high yield results. The grow will consist of approximately 80,000 plants using Late Sue strain with genetics historically yielding 12%-14% CBD flower content.

Upon final planting Green Grow is projecting a yield of approximately 105,000 pounds of bio mass to be processed into approximately 3550 Kilos of CBD Isolate for sale. These are projections based on historic models and past performance is no guarantee of future success, but the team is highly confident.

The wholesale market for Isolate fluctuates, but current rates have been between $3,000 and $5,000 per kilo, the potential revenue of a successful grow and harvest, accounting for a reasonable loss factor, can yield in excess of $7.5 million in revenue for the company.

The company will have updates regarding its other operating divisions in both spirits and consumer related CBD products this week.

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

