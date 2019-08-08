Iconic Brands (ICNB) Expands Distribution Channels for Spirits Line with Anheuser Busch Kentucky Eagle Distributor -- Bellissima Prosecco to be on Celebrity Cruise Lines





AMITYVILLE, NY, Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:ICNB) announced today they have entered into a distribution agreement with Kentucky Eagle Inc. The company is excited to welcome Kentucky Eagle as our distribution partner for Kentucky, for our Bellissima, Bella and Hooters Spirits lines. The company looks forward to the potential expansion into other Anheuser Busch distributors across the Country. This channel of distribution has traditionally been for the beer market. As the alcohol beverage industry continues to evolve so does the distribution channel and the company feels being associated with Kentucky Eagle and possibly other Anheuser Busch distributors across the country is very exciting and the company believes this will prove to be a strategic move in these evolving times.



About Kentucky Eagle Inc.

Kentucky Eagle Inc. has been servicing Central Kentucky for 69 years. O.A. Bakhaus, bought Bennie Robinson Distributing Company (now called Kentucky Eagle, Inc.) in 1948.

The Kentucky Eagle sales and delivery fleet consists of 130 vehicles that service over 1,500 accounts in 37 counties. Kentucky Eagle services 18 counties in their Malt Beverage Footprint and 34 Counties in their Wine & Spirits and Food footprint with sales of 4.9 million cases a year.

Additionally, the company is pleased to announce the receipt of an initial purchase order for a test on Celebrity Cruise Lines, one of the top names in the cruise industry. Upon a successful test launch the company anticipates being stocked on all Celebrity Cruises. Celebrity operates a fleet of award-winning ships going to 300 destinations on all seven continents.

The company would also like to congratulate NASCAR #9 Chase Elliott on his win this past weekend at Watkins Glen International Speedway in New York. We look forward to being with Chase at Bristol Motor SpeedwayAugust 17th, with the Hooters Spirits #9 NASCAR and hope to see everyone in the winner's circle!

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

