Iconic Brands (ICNB): Bellissima Prosecco and Bella Sprizz Win Gold





AMITYVILLE, NY, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Iconic Brands, Inc. (OTCQB:ICNB) announced today that the following awards have been won: a Gold Medal for Bellissima DOC Brut, a Gold Medal for Bellissima Zero Sugar Sparkling Wine and a Gold Medal for Bella Sprizz Elderflower Aperitif for the PR%F Design Distinction Competition.



Additionally, a Silver Medal was awarded to Bella Sprizz Classic Aperitif, and a Bronze Medal for Bellissima Pinot Grigio Sparkling Rose.

The Proof Awards, www.proofawards.com, were held recently in Las Vegas, Nevada, where over 30 spirit industry leaders and upwards of 500 brands participated for the PR%F Awards during a two-day blind tasting point rating competition.

Food and Beverage Magazine will be showcasing a full spread of the winners and a gallery of the event in the July edition.

The company is pleased to have been awarded these medals and further recognition of the quality and taste of our Bellissima and Bella brands. Please look for our Direct to Consumer "buy it now" button coming soon to our website, www.bellissimaprosecco.com, where consumers will be able to have Bellissima shipped directly to their home!

About Iconic Brands, Inc.

Iconic Brands Inc. ("Iconic") is a lifestyle branding company with the highest expertise of developing, from inception to completion, alcoholic beverages for itself and third parties. Iconic Brands markets and places products into national distribution through long standing industry relationships. Iconic is a leader in "Celebrity Branding" of beverages, procuring superior and unique products from around the world and branding its products with internationally recognized celebrities. Currently offering Bivi Vodka, www.BiviVodka.com and Bellissima Prosecco, www.BellissimaProsecco.com. Iconic Brands is a developer of private label spirits for established chains and brands both domestically and Internationally. Under its subsidiary, Hempology Inc., Iconic Brands is, to the extent the law allows, developing liquor based products infused with Hemp and CBD. Iconic Brands through its subsidiary, Green Grow Farms, has a license to grow Hemp for CBD in the State of New York, and is entering partnerships in additional states to grow and cultivate Hemp for the purpose of creating CBD Isolate.

Please visit our website and follow us on twitter @BellissimabyCB and on Instagram @BellissimaProsecco: View Christie's appearance schedule which we will continue to update, and great new recipes; www.bellissimaprosecco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology including "could", "may", "will", "should", "expect", "plan", "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "predict", "potential" and the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. While these forward-looking statements, and any assumptions upon which they are based, are made in good faith and reflect our current judgment regarding the direction of our business, actual results will almost always vary, sometimes materially, from any estimates, predictions, projections, assumptions or other future performance suggested in this report. Except as required by applicable law, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements so as to conform these statements to actual results. Investors should refer to the risks disclosed in the Company's reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.

Iconic Brands, Inc. Info@IconicBrandsUSA.com

Source: Iconic Brands Inc