iClick Interactive to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 26, 2019

-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 26, 2019 --
HONG KONG, Aug. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ:ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it will report its unaudited second quarter 2019 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Monday, August 26, 2019.
Mr. Sammy Hsieh, CEO and Co-Founder, and Mr. Terence Li, CFO, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Hong Kong time) on August 26, 2019.
A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.i-click.com.
Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
United States: +1-845-675-0437
International: +65-6713-5090
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
China: 400-620-8038
Conference ID: 8556408
A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until September 2, 2019:
United States: +1-855-452-5696
International: +61-2-8199-0299
Hong Kong: 800-963-117
China: 400-632-2162
Replay Access Code: 8556408
For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.
About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.
|For investor inquiries:
In China:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Lisa Li
Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #892
E-mail: ir@i-click.com
For media inquiries:
iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
Vivian Fu
Phone: +852-3700-9110
Email: press@i-click.com
|
In the United States:
Core IR
John Marco
Phone: +1-516-222-2560
E-mail: johnm@coreir.com
Source: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited
