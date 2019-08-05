iClick Interactive Signs MOU to Enter into Business Partnership with Japan-Based Vector Inc. to Provide Integrated Marketing and Smart Retail Solutions



New Partnership to Tap into the Buying Power of Chinese Consumers Traveling to Japan

HONG KONG, Aug. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick") (Nasdaq:ICLK), an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, today announced that it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to form business partnership with Vector Inc. (6058:JP) ("Vector"), the largest strategic Public Relations group in Japan, to provide integrated marketing and smart retail solutions to Japanese businesses targeting Chinese consumers traveling in Japan.



The partnership will focus on the development of enterprise solutions targeting Chinese consumers in Japan to unlock the potential of smart retail through offline and online data integration. The enterprise solutions leverage iClick's proprietary platform that incorporates Artificial Intelligence (AI) to learn, build, and store knowledge enabling accurate predictions about consumer behavior, that ultimately provide marketing solutions derived from the large amount of available data. Armed with this information, companies can identify, engage, activate, monitor and measure consumer behavior in order to help businesses make informed decisions on consumer engagement to improve efficiency and increase profits. Vector is integrated into this partnership process by performing the very important role of overseeing the go-to-market strategy, customer relationships and marketing content production.

The partnership will concentrate on a few key market sectors including restaurants, food and beverage, shopping and retail, tourism boards and airports. Additionally, this partnership will work with Japan's foremost enterprises including a leading shopping mall, which features a wide variety of consumer goods from the world's luxury brands to consumer staples.

"This partnership is a perfect illustration of iClick's integration of marketing and enterprise solutions as it allows us to provide the Japanese market with the technology to effectively target Chinese customers traveling in Japan, while utilizing Vector's strength in content marketing and client generation," said Sammy Hsieh, Co-founder and CEO of iClick. "Having already confirmed our first prospective strategic partner in Japan, we anticipate rapidly demonstrating the power of this solution to the Japanese market, with an eye toward similar partnerships in other markets."

"This is an important opportunity for us to utilize our relationship with the Japanese retail market while expanding its potential revenue stream by targeting Chinese travelers to expand utilization of those resources," added Vector CEO, Keiji Nishie San. "We look forward to continued success partnering with iClick and expanding our smart retail solution offerings to our expansive retail client base."

About Vector Inc.

Vector Inc. is the largest strategic Public Relations ("PR") group in Japan. It operates over 10 countries across Asia (Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Philippines). It is ranked as top 15 PR agency and fastest growing of the world, and the scope is not only PR and digital marketing but programmatic branding video-ad service, talent casting, news release wire and media service.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (Nasdaq:ICLK) is an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider that connects worldwide marketers with audiences in China. Built on cutting-edge technologies, our proprietary platform possesses omni-channel marketing capabilities and fulfills various marketing objectives in a data-driven and automated manner, helping both international and domestic marketers reach their target audiences in China. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick was established in 2009 and is currently operating in nine locations worldwide including Asia and Europe.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements constitute "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident" and similar statements. Such statements are based upon management's current expectations and current market and operating conditions and relate to events that involve known or unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the Company's control. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's fluctuations in growth; its success in implementing its mobile and new retail strategies; including extending its solutions beyond its core online marketing business; its success in structuring a CRM & Marketing Cloud platform; relative percentage of its gross billing recognized as revenue under the gross and net models; its ability to retain existing clients or attract new ones; its ability to retain content distribution channels and negotiate favorable contractual terms; market competition, including from independent online marketing technology platforms as well as large and well-established internet companies; market acceptance of online marketing technology solutions and enterprise solutions; effectiveness of its algorithms and data engines; its ability to collect and use data from various sources; ability to integrate and realize synergies from acquisitions, investments or strategic partnership; fluctuations in foreign exchange rates; and general economic conditions in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates; and the regulatory landscape in China and other jurisdictions where the Company operates. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and other filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release and in the attachments is as of the date of this press release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

For investor inquiries:



In China:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Lisa Li

Phone: (852) 3700 9065

Email: ir@i-click.com

In the United States:

Core IR

John Marco

Managing Director

Phone: (516) 222-2560

Email: johnm@coreir.com



For media inquiries:

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Vivian Fu

Phone: (852) 3700 9110

Email: press@i-click.com

Source: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited