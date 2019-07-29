Quantcast

iCAD to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, August 1

By GlobeNewswire,  July 29, 2019, 05:43:00 PM EDT


NASHUA, N.H., July 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced that it will release financial results for the second quarter and six-months ended June 30, 2019, before the market open, and host a conference call at 8:30am Eastern Time on Thursday, August 1, 2019.

Thursday, August 1st @ 8:30am Eastern Time

Domestic:      877-407-0784
International:     201-689-8560
Conference ID:     13692827
Webcast:      http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=135488

About iCAD, Inc. 

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com.

Contact:

Media Inquiries:

Jessica Burns, iCAD 

+1-201-423-4492

jburns@icadmed.com

Investor Relations:

Jeremy Feffer, LifeSci Advisors

+ 1-212-915-2568

jeremy@lifesciadvisors.com

 

Source: iCAD, Inc.

