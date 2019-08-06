HyperSolar Engages Seasoned Energy Executive as Advisor to Initiate Revenue Generation Company contracts with Dr. Ivor John to explore the initiation of a Hydrogen Sales Division





SANTA BARBARA, CA , Aug. 06, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyperSolar, Inc. (OTCQB:HYSR), the developer of a breakthrough technology to produce renewable hydrogen using sunlight and water, announced today that it has engaged Dr. Ivor John as a Business Development Advisor. Dr. John will have specific responsibility to consult on how best to commercialize the Company's Gen 1 and Gen 2 technologies, and will explore the opportunity of developing generation facilities to produce hydrogen for sale to municipalities and commercial customers.

Dr. Ivor John has a background in meteorology and climate change with degrees from the University of Reading and the University of Wales. For more than 30 years, he has worked as a consultant on a wide range of environmental, safety and risk management issues. He has provided services to a broad range of industry sectors, including oil and gas, chemicals, power generation, utilities, and municipalities. In recent years, Ivor has focused on climate change and greenhouse gases (GHGs). He was one of the first verifiers of GHG emissions in California and the United States, and his work has been primarily with major energy companies and utilities. Over the last five years, Dr. John helped with the development and implementation of the Tri-Counties Hydrogen Readiness Plan for Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo counties in California.

"Dr. John will add a wealth of experience and a vast amount of industry knowledge to our Company," said Tim Young, CEO of HyperSolar. "He is and has been very committed to the commercialization of green hydrogen. We anticipate that his efforts will allow us to accelerate our ability to generate revenue, even in advance of the completion of our proprietary technologies."

HyperSolar has long been in development of its new technologies in anticipation of producing green hydrogen at a cost that is highly competitive with less environmentally-friendly hydrogen from steam methane reforming, that generally uses a fossil fuel as it's feedstock. Now as the completion of the HyperSolar technology comes into view and its economics begin to solidify, management anticipates that Company-owned facilities can be developed from which HyperSolar will sell hydrogen to end users in addition to licensing the technology to user companies that require hydrogen production on site.

Dr. John will help management examine the key issues related to the dual approach to the revenue plan going forward. Management believes that his contribution will lead to the generation of revenue from hydrogen plants with traditional electrolyzers prior to the completion of the new technologies. As mentioned in previous announcements, these plants will be true plug and play plants, in that any hydrogen generating technology, be it hydrogen electrolyzers, or the Company's Gen 1 hydrogen panel, or Gen 2 nanotechnology, can be used within the plant's supporting infrastructure.

Mr. Young concluded, "We are very enthusiastic about the opportunity to accelerate our commercialization and revenue generation. Dr. John will be a key part of that effort."

About HyperSolar, Inc.

HyperSolar is developing a breakthrough, low cost technology to make renewable hydrogen using sunlight and any source of water, including seawater and wastewater. Unlike hydrocarbon fuels, such as oil, coal and natural gas, where carbon dioxide and other contaminants are released into the atmosphere when used, hydrogen fuel usage produces pure water as the only byproduct. By optimizing the science of water electrolysis at the nano-level, our low-cost nanoparticles mimic photosynthesis to efficiently use sunlight to separate hydrogen from water, to produce environmentally friendly renewable hydrogen. Using our low-cost method to produce renewable hydrogen, we intend to enable a world of distributed hydrogen production for renewable electricity and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. To learn more about HyperSolar, please visit our website at www.hypersolar.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Matters discussed in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "may," "intend," "expect" and similar expressions identify such forward-looking statements. Actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those contemplated, expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein, and while expected, there is no guarantee that we will attain the aforementioned anticipated developmental milestones. These forward-looking statements are based largely on the expectations of the Company and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. These include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties associated with: the impact of economic, competitive and other factors affecting the Company and its operations, markets, product, and distributor performance, th e impact on the national and local economies resulting from terrorist actions, and U.S. actions subsequently; and other factors detailed in reports filed by the Company.

Source: HyperSolar, Inc