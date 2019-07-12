Hydromer Inc. Announces Today the Launch of Its Next Generation Website to Provide Clients With a Better User Experience





Branchburg, NJ, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Hydromer Inc. ( HYDI ) or "The Company" announces today, the launch of its next generation website, offering a seamless and interactive user experience with exceptional navigation and viewing on all PCs and smart devices. Hydromer® recognizes the need for speed, quality and rapid technical support that clients seeking advanced polymers and surface coatings require in order to meet their internal product development timelines. Accordingly, Hydromer's new website features many new capabilities to accelerate current and future clients' ability to access the information about products and services they need fast. This includes the capability to immediately connect and interact globally on a 24/7 basis with customer service experts and to browse the website in several different ways, according to their individualized search preferences. Many clients prefer to search for products, technologies and solutions by the market they serve or by the substrate material they need coated or treated, while others prefer to simply search by a very technical keyword or by the type of products they are developing. Current and potential customers can now search for the information they seek effortlessly, find useful material, and obtain answers to FAQs in a matter of seconds, along with access to download "on-the-spot" content such as white papers, brochures, product information, etc. Hydromer® will be rolling out additional site elements soon, allowing for an even more proficient user experience.

"Our goal is to continuously improve our website interface to further speed and empower our customers and prospective clients in what is a faster paced and increasingly collaborative business and technology ecosystem," said Peter M. von Dyck, CEO.

About Hydromer

As a globally trusted partner to companies of all sizes, Hydromer® has been offering specialty polymers and surface coating technologies, contract coating services, and custom-designed equipment for diverse applications since 1981. Hydromer's leading-edge solutions amplify products within many industries, including medical devices, industrial plastics, biotechnology, aerospace and personal care. Hydromer personifies innovation, driven by a team of exceptional Ph.D. chemists and innovators, offering outstanding R&D, customer service, and tech support. The company continually focuses on the future by developing innovative solutions comprised of more eco-friendly and sustainable approaches. Hydromer is an FDA registered, ISO 13485:2016 and ISO 9001:2015 certified production facility.

Source: Hydromer, Inc.