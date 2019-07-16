Quantcast

Huttig Building Products, Inc. Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


ST. LOUIS, Mo., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huttig Building Products (Nasdaq:HBP), one of the nation's largest wholesale distributors of millwork and specialty building products used principally in new residential construction and home improvement, plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Monday, July 29, 2019 after market close.  An earnings call with management is scheduled for Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Central Daylight Time.

Participants can listen to the call live via webcast by going to the investor portion of Huttig's website at http://investor.huttig.com/.  Participants can also access the live conference call via telephone at (866) 238-1641 or (213) 660-0927 (international). The conference ID for this call is 1148978.

About Huttig

Huttig, currently in its 135th year of business, is one of the largest domestic distributors of millwork, building materials and wood products used principally in new residential construction and in home improvement, remodeling and repair work. Huttig distributes its products through 27 distribution centers serving 41 states. Huttig's wholesale distribution centers sell principally to building materials dealers, national buying groups, home centers and industrial users, including makers of manufactured homes.

