Hutchison Drei Austria Launches Network-based Security Solution, Powered by Allot, to Protect Mobile Users



Austrian consumers will pay a premium for the cyber security service, provided by Allot

Hod HaSharon, Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) (TASE:ALLT), a leading global provider of innovative network intelligence and security solutions for communication service providers and enterprises, announced today that Hutchison Drei Austria, a leading mobile service provider, has launched "lnternetschutz" - a security-as-a-service powered by Allot's NetworkSecure solution to protect the Company's mobile and home users against various cyber threats. The engagement between Drei and Allot is based on a recurring monthly fee derived from the actual number of subscribers using Allot's cyber security solution.

Drei, enabled by Allot's NetworkSecure, a network-based security solution, will offer its customers a security service to protect them against emerging cybersecurity threats, including malware, phishing, ransomware, and crypto-mining. All this without the need for subscribers to download or install anything on their devices.

NetworkSecure, part of the AllotSecure product suite, is the market leader in the growing network-based, mass-market cybersecurity category protecting more than 21M mobile users globally. Coupled with Allot's consumer marketing suite, the GDPR-compliant NetworkSecure solution has been proven to achieve high penetration.

"With our mobile users being exposed to newer, more sophisticated threats every day, they are in need of a proven security solution," said Rudolf Schrefl, CCO at Drei. "We are, therefore, excited to offer a secure and trusted mobile service, while also enabling parents to be worry-free about how their children are using their devices in the near future."

"Easily and quickly integrated into the service provider network and with a seamless user experience, our clientless, network-based security platform delivers increased ARPU, and customer loyalty to service providers across the globe," said Hagay Katz, VP Strategic accounts, Cyber Security at Allot. "We are proud to provide Drei's customers with the much-needed security they deserve, and also support Drei's business goals.

About Allot

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE:ALLT) is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Our solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more. Allot's multi-service platforms are deployed by over 500 mobile, fixed and cloud service providers and over 1000 enterprises. Our industry leading network-based security as a service solution has achieved over 50% penetration with some service providers and is already used by over 21 million subscribers in Europe. Allot. See. Control. Secure. For more information, visit www.allot.com.

Additional resources:

Allot Blog: https://www.allot.com/blog/

Follow Allot on Twitter: @allot_ltd

Follow Allot on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allot-communications/

About Hutchison Drei Austria

Hutchison Drei Austria GmbH is a 100% subsidiary of CK Hutchison Holdings Limited (Hong Kong) and part of the 3Group Europe. In 2018 Drei achieved a total revenue of 881 million euros with about 3.9 million customers. As a leading Austrian telecommunications provider the company offers mobile communication, internet, fixed line, TV and business solutions from a single source. Since its launch in 2003, the company has been a pioneer for simple solutions for digital life through to M2M/ IoT, network and IT solutions for companies. Next to the biggest network of branded stores by an Austrian telecommunications provider and an encompassing customer service for residential and business customers, Drei provides the densest 4G network with a 98% coverage in population.

Forward Looking Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements, which express the current beliefs and expectations of Company management. Such statements involve a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause our future results, performance or achievements to differ significantly from the results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include risks relating to: our ability to compete successfully with other companies offering competing technologies; the loss of one or more significant customers; consolidation of, and strategic alliances by, our competitors, government regulation; lower demand for key value-added services; our ability to keep pace with advances in technology and to add new features and value-added services; managing lengthy sales cycles; operational risks associated with large projects; our dependence on third party channel partners for a material portion of our revenues; and other factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements in this release are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Attachment

Seth Greenberg Allot sgreenberg@allot.com Ruchi Pandey Fusion PR for Allot ruchi.pandey@fusionpr.com Ehud Helft / Gavriel Frohwein Allot Investor Relations +1-646-688-3559 allot@gkir.com

Source: Allot