Huntington Ingalls Industries Honored by Disabled American Veterans for Veteran Hiring Initiatives





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., Aug. 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) named HII as its Large Employer of the Year for veteran hiring during the 98th DAV and Auxiliary National Convention held on Sunday in Orlando, Fla.



"We are steadily focused on hiring, training and retaining U.S. veterans throughout our company," said Bill Ermatinger, HII's executive vice president and chief human resource officer. "Veterans are a highly skilled and capable group of candidates who have proven through their service they have the discipline and drive to succeed at HII. We are honored to be recognized by DAV for our efforts to serve those who have served us."

Of the 41,000 employees working across HII, more than 18 percent are veterans. Each of HII's three divisions has at least one recruiter dedicated to hiring veterans. The company's talent acquisition team and hiring managers are routinely trained on how to identify, recruit and retain veteran talent.

"HII knows that veterans and disabled veterans alike come to the workforce with experience in management, leadership and teamwork," said DAV National Commander Dennis Nixon. "I'm grateful for what they have done for the men and women who served, and their commitment to address the employment rate of military spouses. They clearly understand that when you hire veterans, you hire some very skilled and sought-after talent."

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 41,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

