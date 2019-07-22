Huntington Ingalls Industries Awarded U.S. Navy Contract to Install And Support C4ISR Systems





NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) announced today that its Technical Solutions division is one of six companies included on a contract to provide installation services for all afloat command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) and supporting systems to Naval Information Warfare Systems Command (NAVWAR). The contract has a base period of five years and a potential value of $2.45 billion.



"We are excited about this opportunity to continue supporting the Navy's C4ISR programs," said Brad Mason, president of Technical Solutions' Fleet Support group. "Our highly skilled engineers and technicians have years of experience with installing and modernizing these specialized and important warfighting systems. We are proud to support our service men and women defending our nation."

Technical Solutions has nearly 6,000 employees in 45 states and 13 countries, providing professional services and business solutions to a variety of government and commercial customers worldwide.

Huntington Ingalls Industries is America's largest military shipbuilding company and a provider of professional services to partners in government and industry. For more than a century, HII's Newport News and Ingalls shipbuilding divisions in Virginia and Mississippi have built more ships in more ship classes than any other U.S. naval shipbuilder. HII's Technical Solutions division provides a wide range of professional services through its Fleet Support, Mission Driven Innovative Solutions, Nuclear & Environmental, and Oil & Gas groups. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII employs more than 40,000 people operating both domestically and internationally. For more information, visit:

HII on the web: www.huntingtoningalls.com

HII on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HuntingtonIngallsIndustries

HII on Twitter: twitter.com/hiindustries

Statements in this release, as well as other statements we may make from time to time, other than statements of historical fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those expressed in these statements. Factors that may cause such differences include: changes in government and customer priorities and requirements (including government budgetary constraints, shifts in defense spending, and changes in customer short-range and long-range plans); our ability to estimate our future contract costs and perform our contracts effectively; changes in procurement processes and government regulations and our ability to comply with such requirements; our ability to deliver our products and services at an affordable life cycle cost and compete within our markets; natural and environmental disasters and political instability; our ability to execute our strategic plan, including with respect to share repurchases, dividends, capital expenditures, and strategic acquisitions; adverse economic conditions in the United States and globally; changes in key estimates and assumptions regarding our pension and retiree health care costs; security threats, including cyber security threats, and related disruptions; and other risk factors discussed in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. There may be other risks and uncertainties that we are unable to predict at this time or that we currently do not expect to have a material adverse effect on our business, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements that we may make.







Contact:

Beci Brenton

Beci.Brenton@hii-co.com

(202) 264-7143

Source: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc.