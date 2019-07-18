Huntington Announces Proposed Private Placement of Units





CALGARY, Alberta, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. ("HEI" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:HEI) announced today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private ‎Placement").‎ Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase ‎warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years from closing.‎



The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about July 31, 2019 and is subject to regulatory approval, ‎including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further details on the Private Placement, please contact the ‎Company. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months ‎from the date of closing. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general and administrative expenses, to replenish working capital, to evaluate strategic alternatives and ‎for general corporate purposes.‎

HEI is an exploration-focused corporation actively pursuing opportunities in the oil and natural gas business in the Western Canada sedimentary basin.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-‎looking statements"), including statements regarding HEI's business and the proposed Private ‎Placement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond ‎HEI's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, ‎currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and ‎development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, ‎stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although HEI believes ‎that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions ‎concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently ‎available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could ‎influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or ‎implied in the forward looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward ‎looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-‎looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by ‎applicable law, HEI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking ‎statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements ‎contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.‎

