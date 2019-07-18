Quantcast

See headlines for HEI
View Print Version
More from GlobeNewswire

    Referenced Stocks

    Huntington Announces Proposed Private Placement of Units

    By GlobeNewswire,  July 18, 2019, 10:15:00 AM EDT


    CALGARY, Alberta, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Huntington Exploration Inc. ("HEI" or the "Company") (TSX VENTURE:HEI) announced today that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement offering of units ("Units") at a price of $0.05 per Unit, for gross proceeds of up to $500,000 (the "Private ‎Placement").‎ Each Unit will consist of one common share and one transferable common share purchase ‎warrant, with each warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one additional common share at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of two years from closing.‎

    The closing of the Private Placement is expected to occur on or about July 31, 2019 and is subject to regulatory approval, ‎including approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. For further details on the Private Placement, please contact the ‎Company. All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a hold period of four months ‎from the date of closing. The Company intends to use the proceeds from the Private Placement for general and administrative expenses, to replenish working capital, to evaluate strategic alternatives and ‎for general corporate purposes.‎

    HEI is an exploration-focused corporation actively pursuing opportunities in the oil and natural gas business in the Western Canada sedimentary basin.

    On behalf of the Board of Directors:

    Bob Verhelst

    President and CEO

    Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

    Forward Looking Statements

    This press release contains certain statements which constitute forward-looking statements or information ("forward-‎looking statements"), including statements regarding HEI's business and the proposed Private ‎Placement. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond ‎HEI's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, volatility of commodity prices, ‎currency fluctuations, imprecision of reserve estimates, environmental risks, operational risks in exploration and ‎development, competition from other industry participants, the lack of availability of qualified personnel or management, ‎stock market volatility and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although HEI believes ‎that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions ‎concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently ‎available information. Such statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could ‎influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated or ‎implied in the forward looking information. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward ‎looking information, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity or achievements. The forward-‎looking statements contained in this document are made as of the date of this document and, except as required by ‎applicable law, HEI does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the included forward-looking ‎statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements ‎contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.‎

    Huntington Exploration Inc.

    Bob Verhelst

    T. 587-351-3538

    www.huntingtonexploration.ca

    Source: Huntington Exploration Inc.

    This article appears in: News Headlines

    Referenced Stocks: HEI




    CLOSEX

    Sign-in

    Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

    By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


    Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

    View All Highest Rated




    Today's Market Activity

    NASDAQ 8168.29
    -16.92  ▼  0.21%
    DJIA 27171.81
    -48.04  ▼  0.18%
    S&P 500 2984.61
    0.19  ▲  0.01%
    Data as of Jul 18, 2019 | 10:58AM
    View All




    Upcoming Earnings

    Company Expected Report Date
    FGP Jun 10, 2019
    THO Jun 10, 2019
    HDS Jun 11, 2019
    HRB Jun 11, 2019
    CHS Jun 11, 2019
    AVGO Jun 13, 2019
    TUFN Jun 13, 2019
    CPST Jun 11, 2019

    Earnings Calendar