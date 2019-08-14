Hudson Technologies Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Receives $8.9 Million Settlement From Airgas





PEARL RIVER, N.Y., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) announced results for the second quarter and six months ended June 30, 2019.



For the quarter ended June 30, 2019 Hudson reported revenues of $56.0 million compared to $57.8 million in the comparable 2018 period. Refrigerant average selling prices declined by approximately 19%, partially offset by a 12% increase in volume. Revenue from the Defense Logistics Agency ("DLA") increased by approximately $2.3 million in the quarter. The Company recorded lower of cost or net realizable value ("NRV") adjustments to its inventory of $9.2 million and $34.7 million during the second quarter of 2019 and 2018, respectively. The 2019 NRV adjustment was primarily attributed to the remaining R-22 inventory purchased in connection with the acquisition of Aspen Refrigerants, Inc. ("ARI"). Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses for the three-month period ended June 30, 2019 were $6.8 million, a decrease of $3.8 million from the $10.6 million reported during the comparable 2018 period. The reduction in SG&A was primarily attributable to professional fees pertaining to integration and services relating to the acquisition of ARI, which declined by approximately $2.5 million from the second quarter of 2018, as well as a reduction in payroll-related expenses, advertising and other professional fees in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the 2018 period. The Company's net loss for the second quarter of 2019, which includes the above mentioned $9.2 million inventory adjustment, was $13.8 million, or $(0.32) per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss for the second quarter of 2018, which includes the above mentioned $34.7 million inventory adjustment, of $30.6 million or $(0.72) per basic and diluted share.

For the six months ended June 30, 2019, Hudson reported revenues of $90.7 million compared to $100.3 million in the comparable 2018 period. Refrigerant average selling prices declined by approximately 19%, partially offset by a 3% increase in refrigerant volume. Revenue from the DLA also increased by approximately $4.1 million. Net loss for the first half of 2019, which includes the above mentioned $9.2 million inventory adjustment, was $17.8 million, or ($0.42) per basic and diluted share. This compares to a net loss in the first half of 2018, which includes the above mentioned $34.7 million inventory adjustment, of $33.7 million, or $(0.79) per basic and diluted share.

In August 2019, following the end of the second quarter, the Company successfully completed the working capital adjustment process arising from the acquisition of ARI, including the settlement of related litigation, which resulted in Airgas agreeing to make a cash payment to Hudson of $8.9 million.

Loan Covenant Defaults

The Company failed to comply with the financial covenants contained in its term loan facility and its revolving credit facility at June 30, 2019 and is currently in default under those agreements. Other than the financial covenants, the Company has fully complied with all of its debt payment and other obligations on a timely basis and had over $21 million of availability pursuant to the borrowing base formula in its revolving loan facility as of June 30, 2019. As such, the Company does not believe that the covenant defaults relate to a liquidity issue but relate to a leverage issue under the current covenant structure. The Company is currently seeking a waiver and amendment from its lenders to waive the covenant defaults and reset the financial covenants under both the term loan facility and the revolving credit facility. However, the lenders have the right to declare all amounts under these facilities to be immediately due and payable, and there can be no assurance that the Company will be able to obtain any such waivers or amendments on acceptable terms or at all.

Kevin J. Zugibe, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Technologies commented,

"This was a disappointing quarter as we continued to encounter lower prices, primarily on R-22, when compared to 2018. Temperatures remained cool for much of the quarter, which reduced urgency for customers and a ‘just in time' buying pattern continued. On a positive note, even with poor weather conditions, we did see refrigerant sales volumes increase meaningfully during the second quarter, and, as we move through the third fiscal quarter, temperatures have risen to more seasonal levels.

"A benefit of our experience in this industry is that we have faced and managed through price corrections and disappointing sales seasons before and as we sell through the higher priced layers within our FIFO inventory, we expect to return to more historical margin levels. We remain optimistic about the long-term market opportunity and remain focused on driving growth by leveraging our positioning at two key points in the supply chain and our ability to provide any refrigerant, anywhere at any time."

Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and par value amounts)

June 30, December 31, 2019 2018 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,302 $ 2,272 Trade accounts receivable - net 28,050 14,065 Inventories - net 75,247 101,962 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 6,783 5,287 Total current assets 111,382 123,586 Property, plant and equipment, less accumulated depreciation 24,973 27,395 Goodwill 47,803 47,803 Intangible assets, less accumulated amortization 27,977 29,451 Right of use asset 7,014 - Other assets 87 106 Total Assets $ 219,236 $ 228,341 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Trade accounts payable $ 9,681 $ 8,671 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 18,162 19,023 Accrued payroll 1,101 1,046 Short-term debt 33,000 29,000 Current maturities of long-term debt 99,674 2,672 Total current liabilities 161,618 60,412 Deferred tax liability 586 443 Long-term lease liabilities 5,012 — Long-term debt, less current maturities 6 98,273 Total Liabilities 167,222 159,128 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, shares authorized 5,000,000: Series A Convertible preferred stock, $0.01 par value ($100 liquidation preference value); shares authorized 150,000; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.01 par value; shares authorized 100,000,000; issued and outstanding 42,612,431 at June 30, 2019 and 42,602,431 at December 31, 2018 426 426 Additional paid-in capital 116,356 115,719 Accumulated deficit (64,768 ) (46,932 ) Total Stockholders' Equity 52,014 69,213 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 219,236 $ 228,341



Hudson Technologies, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(unaudited)

(Amounts in thousands, except for share and per share amounts)

Three months

ended June 30, Six months

ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenues $ 56,011 $ 57,831 $ 90,675 $ 100,259 Cost of sales 58,377 83,913 86,056 118,436 Gross profit (2,366 ) (26,082 ) 4,619 (18,177 ) Operating expenses: Selling, general and administrative 6,848 10,605 12,872 18,682 Amortization 753 741 1,474 1,483 Total operating expenses 7,601 11,346 14,346 20,165 Operating loss (9,967 ) (37,428 ) (9,727 ) (38,342 ) Other expense: Net interest expense (4,267 ) (3,346 (8,474 (6,552 ) Other income 508 -- 508 -- Total other expense (3,759 (3,346 ) (7,966 ) (6,552 ) Loss before income taxes (13,726 ) (40,774 ) (17,693 ) (44,894 ) Income tax (benefit) expense 71 (10,158 ) 143 (11,222 ) Net loss $ (13,797 ) $ (30,616 ) $ (17,836 ) $ (33,672 ) Net loss per common share - Basic and Diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.72 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.79 ) Weighted average number of shares outstanding - Basic and Diluted 42,604,189 42,403,140 42,603,315 42,403,084





Source: Hudson Technologies