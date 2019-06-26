Hudson Resources Arranges First Bulk Shipment of White Mountain Anorthosite Product





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("Hudson"-TSX Venture Exchange "HUD", OTC:HUDRF) is pleased to announce that the first shipment of GreenSpar, the company's anorthosite product produced in Greenland, is scheduled to take place in the last week of July. Working through Simpson Spencer Young, the world's largest independent shipbroker, the company has fixed the dry bulk ship "MV Happy Dragon" with Spliethoff Transport BV.



The dry bulk ship will load approximately 15,000 tonnes of Hudson's GreenSpar product to be delivered to Hudson's storage facility in Charleston, South Carolina where it will be transloaded for final shipment to various customers. Hudson is taking the opportunity presented by the lifting capability of the vessel to send several pieces of heavy equipment used during construction, which will be brought back to North America for sale.

Jim Cambon, President, commented: "We are pleased that we have reached this significant milestone of booking our first shipment of our GreenSpar anorthosite product from the mine. Having product available for customers in North America is an important part of our supply chain. This will be the first of many ships to come."

Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is in operation and permitted for 50 years.

