Hudson Resources Announces Arrival of First Bulk Ship in the United States and the Opening of the White Mountain Anorthosite Mine





VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUDSON RESOURCES INC. ("Hudson" - TSX Venture Exchange "HUD", OTC:HUDRF) is pleased to announce that the MV Happy Dragon has arrived at the Carver Maritime port facility in Charleston, South Carolina. The ship will be unloading for the next 3-5 days where the material will be stored in a warehouse for transloading to customers.



Hudson is also happy to have hosted the leaders from the Qeqqata Kommunia for the opening of the White Mountain (Qaqortorsuaq) Anorthosite mine on August 28th. The Kommunia represents the municipalities surrounding the project and is home to the international airport and approximately 20% of Greenland's population. Hudson has an Impact Benefit Agreement with the Qeqqata Kommunia in which it supports cultural and educational activities.

Jim Cambon, President of Hudson, stated, "We are very happy to have welcomed the community leaders from the Qeqqata Kommunia to join us in celebrating the opening of Greenland's newest, and greenest mine. The Qeqqata Kommunia has been a tremendous supporter of Hudson from inception right through to production and we are very thankful for this excellent relationship."

Hudson, through Hudson Greenland A/S, owns 100% of the White Mountain Anorthosite mine in Greenland. The calcium feldspar mine is in operation and permitted for 50 years.

