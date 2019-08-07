Quantcast

Hudson Global Schedules Conference Call and Webcast

By GlobeNewswire,  August 07, 2019, 04:30:00 PM EDT


OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, will issue its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2019 before the market opens on Wednesday, August 14, 2019.

The company will host a conference call to review its results, market trends, and outlook at 10 a.m. ET the same day.  The call will be webcast live on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.  The archived call will be available on the investor relations section of the company's website, hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

  • Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (877) 497-1434
  • International Dial-In Number: (929) 387-3951
  • Conference ID #: 3046646

About Hudson RPO

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO.  We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide.  Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives.  As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Source: Hudson Global, Inc.

This article appears in: News Headlines

Referenced Stocks: HSON




CLOSEX

Sign-in

Existing NASDAQ.com member? Log in here.

By signing into to the site using any of the third-party services above, you agree to NASDAQ.com's Terms of Use.


Highest Rated Articles of Last Week

View All Highest Rated




Today's Market Activity

NASDAQ 7862.83
29.56  ▲  0.38%
DJIA 26007.07
-22.45  ▼  0.09%
S&P 500 2883.98
2.21  ▲  0.08%
Data as of Aug 7, 2019
View All




Upcoming Earnings

Company Expected Report Date
FGP Jun 10, 2019
THO Jun 10, 2019
HDS Jun 11, 2019
HRB Jun 11, 2019
CHS Jun 11, 2019
AVGO Jun 13, 2019
TUFN Jun 13, 2019
CPST Jun 11, 2019

Earnings Calendar