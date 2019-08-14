Hudson Global Reports 2019 Second Quarter Results





OLD GREENWICH, Conn., Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudson Global, Inc. (Nasdaq:HSON), a leading global talent solutions company, announced today financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.



2019 Second Quarter Summary

Revenue of $26.4 million increased 55.2% from the second quarter of 2018 and increased 59.7% in constant currency.

Gross profit of $11.7 million increased 7.9% from the second quarter of 2018 and increased 13.2% in constant currency.

Net loss of $0.9 million, or $0.29 per basic and diluted share, compared to net loss of $1.4 million, or $0.42 per basic and diluted share, for the second quarter of 2018.

Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP measure)* loss narrowed to $0.3 million from an adjusted EBITDA loss of $1.1 million in the second quarter of 2018. Q2 2019 Adjusted EBITDA included $0.7 million of non-recurring expenses compared to $0.6 million in Q2 2018.

"In the second quarter, we reported double-digit revenue growth across all three regions and double-digit gross profit growth in our Americas and Europe businesses. The Company also generated positive adjusted EBITDA excluding non-recurring expenses," said Jeff Eberwein, Chief Executive Officer of Hudson Global. Mr. Eberwein continued, "In the second quarter, we added two new significant client relationships, one in Australia and one in the Americas, maintained a strong financial position, and continued to reduce corporate costs excluding non-recurring items."

Mr. Eberwein continued, "Earlier this year, market experts ranked Hudson RPO among the very top RPO providers in the Asia Pacific region (APAC).(1) I met with many APAC clients and employees this quarter and was impressed with our client satisfaction, robust sales pipeline, market position, and strong reputation in this region. I'm encouraged by this and similar feedback from our Americas and Europe regions and believe we are in a strong position to continue to grow with the talent solutions market."

* The Company provides Non-GAAP measures as a supplement to financial results based on accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). Adjusted EBITDA and EBITDA are defined in the segment tables at the end of this release and a reconciliation of such Non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is included within such segment tables.

(1) https://www.hudsonrpo.com/newsroom/hro-today-bakers-dozen-apac/

Regional Highlights

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific revenue of $17.5 million increased 87% while gross profit of $5.4 million decreased 1% in constant currency in the second quarter of 2019 compared to the same period in 2018. The revenue growth was driven by the commencement of a significant contract in Australia to manage a portion of the contingent workforce for a large Asia-based technology company. Gross profit was down 1% in constant currency due to lower volumes at existing clients in Australia, which was mostly offset by strong growth in the rest of the Asia Pacific region. EBITDA was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to EBITDA of $0.5 million in the same period one year ago, and adjusted EBITDA was $0.7 million compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.9 million in the second quarter of 2018.

Americas

In the second quarter of 2019, Americas revenue of $4.0 million increased 13%, while gross profit of $3.6 million rose 23% from the second quarter of 2018. Growth was driven by new client wins, which included a new relationship with a global industrials company. EBITDA was $0.4 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to EBITDA loss of $0.1 million in the year ago period, and adjusted EBITDA was $0.6 million for the second quarter of 2019 compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.1 million in last year's second quarter.

Europe

Europe revenue in the second quarter of 2019 rose 34% to $5.0 million while gross profit of $2.6 million increased 37% in constant currency from the second quarter of 2018. The UK and Continental Europe both contributed to revenue growth, increasing by $0.7 million and $0.5 million, respectively. EBITDA was break-even in both periods, and Adjusted EBITDA was $0.2 million in both periods.

Liquidity and Capital Resources

The Company ended the second quarter of 2019 with $29.1 million in cash, which included $0.5 million in restricted cash. The Company used $1.5 million in cash flow from operations during the second quarter, mainly due to increases in working capital needed to support revenue growth, compared to a $3.5 million use of cash flow from operations in the second quarter of 2018.

In April, the Company finalized a new credit facility with National Australia Bank Limited in Australia to support the expected growth in working capital needs in that market. As of June 30, 2019, the Company had no borrowings outstanding under the credit facility.

Share Repurchase Program

Under its $10 million common stock share repurchase program initiated in the third quarter of 2015 through the end of the second quarter of 2019, the Company has purchased 405 thousand shares for a total of $8.0 million. The Company continues to view opportunistic share repurchases as an attractive use of capital and expects to continue its aggressive share repurchase strategy going forward. After the current $10.0 million authorization is completed, the Company expects to approve a new share repurchase authorization.

In addition, the Company completed a tender offer in March 2019 for 247 thousand shares of the Company's common stock for an aggregate cost of $3.7 million, excluding fees and expenses relating to the tender offer. The 247 thousand shares purchased as part of this tender offer were in addition to the 405 thousand shares purchased under the above-referenced common stock repurchase plan.

Corporate Costs

In early 2018, management reviewed the Company's corporate costs on a line-by-line basis and began to right-size these costs to the new business model. The Company believes the run rate for corporate costs in 2019 should be approximately $4 million, excluding non-recurring items. This is about 50% lower than in 2018 including severance costs, or about one-third lower excluding severance costs. This reduction should not impact its operating business.

In the second quarter of 2019, the Company's corporate costs of $1.8 million included severance expense of $0.4 million as well as non-recurring professional fees for legal and proxy-related items of $0.3 million. Corporate costs of $3.3 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 included $0.9 million of non-recurring expenses. In the second quarter and first half of 2018, non-recurring expenses in corporate costs included $0.6 million and $2.4 million, respectively, due to severance expense.

Business Outlook

With respect to forward-looking non-GAAP measures, a reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding GAAP measures is not available without unreasonable efforts due to the variability, complexity and low visibility of the non-cash and other items described below that we exclude from the non-GAAP outlook measures. The variability of these items is likely to have a significant impact on our future GAAP financial results.

For 2019, the Company continues to expect growth in revenues and gross profit of at least 10% versus 2018, and adjusted EBITDA before corporate costs should grow at a faster rate. As corporate costs continue to decline in the second half of 2019 and our business continues to grow, the Company expects to generate positive adjusted EBITDA in the second half of 2019 as well as full year 2019 excluding non-recurring items.

Conference Call/Webcast

Hudson will conduct a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss this announcement. Individuals wishing to listen can access the webcast on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

If you wish to join the conference call, please use the dial-in information below:

Toll-Fee Dial-In Number: (877) 497-1434

International Dial-In Number: (929) 387-3951

Conference ID #: 3046646

The archived call will be available on the investor information section of the Company's web site at hudsonrpo.com.

About Hudson Global

Hudson Global, Inc. is a leading total talent solutions provider operating under the brand name Hudson RPO. We deliver innovative, customized recruitment outsourcing and total talent solutions to organizations worldwide. Through our consultative approach, we develop tailored talent solutions designed to meet our clients' strategic growth initiatives. As a trusted advisor, we meet our commitments, deliver quality and value, and always aim to exceed expectations.

For more information, please visit us at hudsonrpo.com or contact us at ir@hudsonrpo.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that the company believes to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release, including statements regarding the company's future financial condition, results of operations, business operations and business prospects, are forward-looking statements. Words such as "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "project," "intend," "plan," "predict," "believe" and similar words, expressions and variations of these words and expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to important factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including industry and economic conditions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Such factors, risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, Hudson Global's ability to achieve anticipated benefits from the sales of its recruitment and talent management operations in Europe and Asia Pacific and operate successfully as a company focused on its RPO business; global economic fluctuations; the company's ability to successfully achieve its strategic initiatives; risks related to fluctuations in the company's operating results from quarter to quarter; the ability of clients to terminate their relationship with the company at any time and the impact of any loss of a significant client; competition in the company's markets; the negative cash flows and operating losses that may recur in the future; risks associated with the company's investment strategy; risks related to international operations, including foreign currency fluctuations; the company's dependence on key management personnel; the company's ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals; the company's ability to collect accounts receivable; the company's ability to maintain costs at an acceptable level; the company's heavy reliance on information systems and the impact of potentially losing or failing to develop technology; risks related to providing uninterrupted service to clients; the company's exposure to employment-related claims from clients, employers and regulatory authorities, current and former employees in connection with the company's business reorganization initiatives and limits on related insurance coverage; the company's ability to utilize net operating loss carry-forwards; volatility of the company's stock price; the impact of government regulations; restrictions imposed by blocking arrangements; and risks related to potential acquisitions or dispositions of businesses by the company. Additional information concerning these and other factors is contained in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this document. The company assumes no obligation, and expressly disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) Three Months Ended June 30, Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Revenue $ 26,414 $ 17,015 $ 42,601 $ 33,230 Direct costs 14,755 6,214 21,546 12,275 Gross profit 11,659 10,801 21,055 20,955 Operating expenses: Salaries and related 9,729 9,303 18,901 19,662 Other selling, general and administrative 2,701 2,755 4,889 5,208 Depreciation and amortization 21 2 39 2 Total operating expenses 12,451 12,060 23,829 24,872 Operating loss (792 ) (1,259 ) (2,774 ) (3,917 ) Non-operating income (expense): Interest income, net 125 60 438 60 Other expense, net (91 ) (45 ) (128 ) (112 ) Loss from continuing operation before provision for income taxes (758 ) (1,244 ) (2,464 ) (3,969 ) Provision for income taxes from continuing operations 142 109 207 281 Loss from continuing operations (900 ) (1,353 ) (2,671 ) (4,250 ) (Loss) income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — (11 ) (131 ) 13,607 Net (loss) income $ (900 ) $ (1,364 ) $ (2,802 ) $ 9,357 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share:(a) Basic and diluted loss per share from continuing operations $ (0.29 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.84 ) $ (1.32 ) Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share from discontinued operations — — (0.04 ) 4.22 Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.29 ) $ (0.42 ) $ (0.88 ) $ 2.90 Weighted-average shares outstanding:(a) Basic 3,082 3,228 3,184 3,221 Diluted 3,082 3,228 3,184 3,221 (a) Earnings per share and weighted average shares outstanding for all periods presented reflect the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which was effective June 10, 2019.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited) June 30,

2019 December 31,

2018 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,543 $ 40,562 Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts of $84 and $41, respectively 14,382 9,893 Prepaid and other 1,338 671 Current assets of discontinued operations — 941 Total current assets 44,263 52,067 Property and equipment, net 217 170 Operating lease right-of-use assets 542 — Deferred tax assets, non-current 725 583 Restricted cash, non-current 379 352 Other assets, non-current 7 7 Total assets $ 46,133 $ 53,179 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 1,022 $ 1,461 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 8,298 8,984 Operating lease obligations, current 260 — Current liabilities of discontinued operations 23 115 Total current liabilities 9,603 10,560 Income tax payable, non-current 2,084 1,982 Operating lease obligations, non-current 277 — Other non-current liabilities 168 150 Total liabilities 12,132 12,692 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized; none issued or outstanding — — Common stock, $0.001 par value, 20,000 and 10,000 shares authorized; 3,658 and 3,613 shares issued; 2,960 and 3,190 shares outstanding, respectively (a) 4 4 Additional paid-in capital 485,736 485,127 Accumulated deficit (438,354 ) (435,552 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of applicable tax (647 ) (606 ) Treasury stock, 698 and 423 shares, respectively, at cost (a) (12,738 ) (8,486 ) Total stockholders' equity 34,001 40,487 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 46,133 $ 53,179 (a) Common stock and Treasury stock for all periods presented reflect the Company's 1-for-10 reverse stock split, which was effective June 10, 2019.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (continued) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 Asia Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 17,454 $ 3,982 $ 4,978 $ — $ 26,414 Gross profit, from external customers $ 5,420 $ 3,591 $ 2,648 $ — $ 11,659 Net loss $ (900 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes — Loss from continuing operations (900 ) Provision from income taxes 142 Interest income, net (125 ) Depreciation and amortization 21 EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 362 $ 428 $ 31 $ (1,683 ) (862 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 329 165 111 (514 ) 91 Stock-based compensation expense 37 10 13 365 425 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 728 $ 603 $ 155 $ (1,832 ) $ (346 ) For The Three Months Ended June 30, 2018 Asia Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 9,600 $ 3,509 $ 3,906 $ — $ 17,015 Gross profit, from external customers $ 5,759 $ 2,923 $ 2,119 $ — $ 10,801 Net loss $ (1,364 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (11 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,353 ) Provision for income taxes 109 Interest income, net (60 ) Depreciation and amortization 2 EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 508 $ (76 ) $ 34 $ (1,768 ) (1,302 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 345 208 148 (656 ) 45 Stock-based compensation expense 9 16 6 149 180 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 862 $ 148 $ 188 $ (2,275 ) $ (1,077 ) (1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, goodwill and other impairment charges, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense and other expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (continued) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 Asia Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 8,679 $ 3,140 $ 4,368 $ — $ 16,187 Gross profit, from external customers $ 4,590 $ 2,762 $ 2,044 $ — $ 9,396 Net loss $ (1,902 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (131 ) Loss from continuing operations (1,771 ) Provision from income taxes 65 Interest income, net (313 ) Depreciation and amortization 18 EBITDA (loss) (1) $ (48 ) $ (414 ) $ (348 ) $ (1,191 ) (2,001 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 214 123 152 (452 ) 37 Stock-based compensation expense 21 13 1 149 184 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 187 $ (278 ) $ (195 ) $ (1,494 ) $ (1,780 ) For The Three Months Ended September 30, 2018 Asia Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 9,306 $ 3,590 $ 4,231 $ — $ 17,127 Gross profit, from external customers $ 5,741 $ 2,990 $ 2,150 $ — $ 10,881 Net loss $ (870 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (47 ) Loss from continuing operations (823 ) Provision for income taxes 112 Interest income, net (102 ) Depreciation and amortization 1 EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 460 $ 87 $ (226 ) $ (1,133 ) (812 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 248 213 175 (564 ) 72 Stock-based compensation expense 17 23 12 404 456 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 725 $ 323 $ (39 ) $ (1,293 ) $ (284 ) (1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, goodwill and other impairment charges, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense and other expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.





HUDSON GLOBAL, INC. SEGMENT ANALYSIS - QUARTER TO DATE (continued) Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2019 Asia Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 26,133 $ 7,122 $ 9,346 $ — $ 42,601 Gross profit, from external customers $ 10,010 $ 6,353 $ 4,692 $ — $ 21,055 Net loss $ (2,802 ) Loss from discontinued operations, net of income taxes (131 ) Loss from continuing operations (2,671 ) Provision from income taxes 207 Interest income, net (438 ) Depreciation and amortization 39 EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 314 $ 14 $ (317 ) $ (2,874 ) (2,863 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 543 288 263 (966 ) 128 Stock-based compensation expense 58 23 14 514 609 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 915 $ 325 $ (40 ) $ (3,326 ) $ (2,126 ) For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2018 Asia Pacific Americas Europe Corporate Total Revenue, from external customers $ 18,425 $ 7,209 $ 7,596 $ — $ 33,230 Gross profit, from external customers $ 10,682 $ 6,046 $ 4,227 $ — $ 20,955 Net Income $ 9,357 Income from discontinued operations, net of income taxes 13,607 Loss from continuing operations (4,250 ) Provision for income taxes 281 Interest income, net (60 ) Depreciation and amortization 2 EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 1,052 $ 215 $ 45 $ (5,339 ) (4,027 ) Non-operating expense (income), including corporate administration charges 422 260 189 (759 ) 112 Stock-based compensation expense 12 43 6 580 641 Adjusted EBITDA (loss) (1) $ 1,486 $ 518 $ 240 $ (5,518 ) $ (3,274 ) (1) Non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, and depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA") and non-GAAP earnings before interest, income taxes, depreciation and amortization, non-operating income, goodwill and other impairment charges, business reorganization expenses, stock-based compensation expense and other expenses ("Adjusted EBITDA") are presented to provide additional information about the Company's operations on a basis consistent with the measures which the company uses to manage its operations and evaluate its performance. Management also uses these measurements to evaluate capital needs and working capital requirements. However, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not measures of financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, operating income, cash flows from operating activities, and other income or cash flow statement data prepared in accordance with GAAP or as a measure of the Company's profitability or liquidity. Furthermore, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA as presented above may not be comparable with similarly titled measures reported by other companies.

HUDSON GLOBAL, INC.

RECONCILIATION FOR CONSTANT CURRENCY

(in thousands) (unaudited)

The Company operates on a global basis, with the majority of its gross profit generated outside of the United States. Accordingly, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates can affect its results of operations. Constant currency information compares financial results between periods as if exchange rates had remained constant period-over-period. The Company currently defines the term "constant currency" to mean that financial data for a previously reported period are translated into U.S. dollars using the same foreign currency exchange rates that were used to translate financial data for the current period. Changes in revenue, gross profit, selling, general and administrative expenses ("SG&A"), operating income (loss) and EBITDA (loss) include the effect of changes in foreign currency exchange rates. Variance analysis usually describes period-to-period variances that are calculated using constant currency as a percentage. The Company's management reviews and analyzes business results in constant currency and believes these results better represent the Company's underlying business trends. The Company believes that these calculations are a useful measure, indicating the actual change in operations. There are no significant gains or losses on foreign currency transactions between subsidiaries. Therefore, changes in foreign currency exchange rates generally impact only reported earnings.

Three Months Ended June 30, 2019 2018 As As Currency Constant reported reported translation currency Revenue: Asia Pacific $ 17,454 $ 9,600 $ (270 ) $ 9,330 Americas 3,982 3,509 (8 ) 3,501 Europe 4,978 3,906 (201 ) 3,705 Total $ 26,414 $ 17,015 $ (479 ) $ 16,536 Gross profit: Asia Pacific $ 5,420 $ 5,759 $ (310 ) $ 5,449 Americas 3,591 2,923 (7 ) 2,916 Europe 2,648 2,119 (187 ) 1,932 Total $ 11,659 $ 10,801 $ (504 ) $ 10,297 SG&A:(1) Asia Pacific $ 4,695 $ 4,906 $ (229 ) $ 4,677 Americas 3,022 2,791 (7 ) 2,784 Europe 2,509 1,936 (158 ) 1,778 Corporate 2,204 2,427 (3 ) 2,424 Total $ 12,430 $ 12,060 $ (397 ) $ 11,663 Operating income (loss): Asia Pacific $ 683 $ 853 $ (85 ) $ 768 Americas 590 132 — 132 Europe 136 180 (30 ) 150 Corporate (2,201 ) (2,424 ) — (2,424 ) Total $ (792 ) $ (1,259 ) $ (115 ) $ (1,374 ) EBITDA (loss): Asia Pacific $ 362 $ 508 $ (62 ) $ 446 Americas 428 (76 ) 1 (75 ) Europe 31 34 (17 ) 17 Corporate (1,683 ) (1,768 ) (3 ) (1,771 ) Total $ (862 ) $ (1,302 ) $ (81 ) $ (1,383 ) (1) SG&A is a measure that management uses to evaluate the segments' expenses and includes salaries and related costs and other selling, general and administrative costs.

