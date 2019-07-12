Quantcast

Hudbay to Host Conference Call for Second Quarter 2019 Results

By GlobeNewswire,  July 12, 2019, 08:00:00 AM EDT


TORONTO, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hudbay Minerals Inc. ("Hudbay" or the "company") (TSX, NYSE:HBM) senior management will host a conference call on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 9 a.m. ET to discuss the company's second quarter 2019 results.

Second Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call and Webcast

Date: Friday, August 9, 2019
Time: 9 a.m. ET
Webcast: www.hudbay.com
Dial In: 1-416-915-3239 or 1-800-319-4610

Hudbay plans to issue a news release containing the second quarter 2019 results on Thursday, August 8, 2019 and post it on the company's website. An archived audio webcast of the call also will be available on Hudbay's website.

About Hudbay

Hudbay (TSX, NYSE:HBM) is an integrated mining company primarily producing copper concentrate (containing copper, gold and silver), molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. With assets in North and South America, the company is focused on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Hudbay owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan (Canada) and Cusco (Peru), and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada (United States). The company's growth strategy is focused on the exploration and development of properties it already controls, as well as other mineral assets it may acquire that fit its strategic criteria. Hudbay's vision is to be a responsible, top-tier operator of long-life, low-cost mines in the Americas. Hudbay's mission is to create sustainable value through the acquisition, development and operation of high-quality, long-life deposits with exploration potential in jurisdictions that support responsible mining, and to see the regions and communities in which the company operates benefit from its presence. The company is governed by the Canada Business Corporations Act and its shares are listed under the symbol "HBM" on the Toronto Stock Exchange, New York Stock Exchange and Bolsa de Valores de Lima. Further information about Hudbay can be found on www.hudbay.com.

For further information, please contact:

Candace Brûlé

Director, Investor Relations

(416) 814-4387

candace.brule@hudbay.com

