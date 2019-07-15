Hubzu Launches New Mobile Technology Features



Mobile app and SMS notifications allow users to stay engaged in home auctions through real-time alerts and the ability to place bids via SMS

LUXEMBOURG, July 15, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubzu, a leading online real estate marketing platform, today announced the launch of new mobile technology features including a mobile app and SMS notifications. These features allow Hubzu users to further engage and interact during the search and online auction phases by receiving real-time notifications regarding auction outbids, auction end times, foreclosure auction alerts, auction bid prices and new properties. Bids can now be placed directly through the mobile app and via SMS, an industry-first feature - providing users the flexibility they need to remain connected during an active auction.



The Hubzu® marketplace features more than 3,500 active properties available for sale, and the new mobile offerings provide additional options for Hubzu users to search, learn, bid and buy through the tools that they are most comfortable using. Hubzu's data shows that more than 50 percent of users who visit the website are doing so via a mobile device. Through mobile app push notifications and real-time SMS notifications, users can stay in the know about relevant property auctions and the latest bids.

"Hubzu is dedicated to investing in the right technology to help bring bidders and sellers together in real time," said Patrick G. McClain, Senior Vice President, Marketplace Product for Altisource. "We have created a way for users to stay up to speed on the inventory of properties marketed on Hubzu and not feel as though they are tied to the website in order to make a bid. Convenience is key, and with the new mobile app and SMS feature, our users have the flexibility to participate in online auctions marketed on Hubzu in the manner in which works best for them."

About Hubzu®



Hubzu is a leading online real estate marketing platform. Since 2009, Hubzu has facilitated the sale of over 212,000 homes in the United States and Puerto Rico via its transparent online marketing and auction process. Licensed agents and brokers use the Hubzu platform to market and facilitate the auction of properties for their clients. Home buyers benefit from Hubzu's search tools, automated and transparent bidding process, and agent referral program to find and purchase new homes. Hubzu is part of the Altisource®Portfolio Solutions S.A. family of businesses. Additional information is available at Hubzu.com, Facebook and LinkedIn.

About Altisource®

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ:ASPS) is an integrated service provider and marketplace for the real estate and mortgage industries. Combining operational excellence with a suite of innovative services and technologies, Altisource helps solve the demands of the ever-changing markets we serve. Additional information is available at altisource.com.

