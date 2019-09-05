Quantcast

Hubbell Incorporated to Appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference

By GlobeNewswire,  September 05, 2019, 08:30:00 AM EDT


Shelton, CT, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today announced that Dave Nord, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, will appear at the Morgan Stanley Annual Laguna Conference.  The event will be webcast and is scheduled to begin at 9:55AM PT on Thursday, September 12, 2019.

The live audio of the event will be available and can be accessed by visiting Hubbell's Investor Relations section. You can also access this information by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu. The audio will be archived 24 hours after the event and can be accessed by going to www.hubbell.com and selecting "Investors" from the options at the bottom of the page and then "Events/Presentations" from the drop-down menu, then selecting "Past Events".

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications.  With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Source: Hubbell Inc.

