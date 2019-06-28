Hubbell Incorporated Appoints Allan Connolly Group President, Hubbell Power Systems





Shelton, CT, June 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hubbell Incorporated announced today the appointment of Allan Connolly to the role of Group President, Hubbell Power Systems (HPS). As Group President, Mr. Connolly will lead all business units within the HPS Group. Mr. Connolly previously served as President of Aclara, coming to Hubbell as part of the acquisition of that company by HPS in February 2018.

Mr. Connolly oversaw the strategic direction of Aclara, joining as President and CEO in May 2014. He was instrumental in executing the company's strategic plan that positioned the brand for growth. Mr. Connolly previously served as Chief Operating Officer of Culligan International, a world leader in the water treatment industry. Prior to that he was a General Manager for Systems Engineering with GE Energy.

"Allan's experience and understanding of technology rich solutions will help HPS serve the everchanging utility industry and make him an ideal fit to lead Hubbell Power Systems moving forward," commented Gerben Bakker, President and Chief Operating Officer of Hubbell Incorporated. "I'm confident he will continue to grow the Hubbell Power Systems brand, introducing new, innovative technologies and expanding the brand's presence throughout the industries we serve."

"I am really excited to be taking on a broader role and looking forward to continuing the journey with the Hubbell Power Systems team" remarked Mr. Connolly. "The combination of Hubbell Power Systems and Aclara has created a uniquely positioned company with a broad product portfolio and exceptional talent to provide innovative solutions to our customers around the world."

Mr. Connolly earned his bachelor's degree and master's degrees in electrical engineering from the University of Wollongong, in Australia. He also holds a doctorate in control systems engineering from the Australian National University.

