Hubbell Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

By GlobeNewswire,  July 24, 2019, 11:02:00 AM EDT


SHELTON, CT, July 24, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.84 per share on the Company's common stock. The dividend will be paid on September 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on August 30, 2019.

Hubbell Incorporated is an international manufacturer of quality electrical and electronic products for a broad range of non-residential and residential construction, industrial and utility applications.  With 2018 revenues of $4.5 billion, Hubbell Incorporated operates manufacturing facilities in the United States and around the world.  The corporate headquarters is located in Shelton, CT.

Contact:     Dan Innamorato

                   Hubbell Incorporated

                   40 Waterview Drive

                   P.O Box 1000

                   Shelton, CT 06484

                   (475) 882-4292

