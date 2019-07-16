Quantcast

Hub Group Rises to #3 in Top 10 3PL Industry Ranking

By GlobeNewswire,  July 16, 2019, 01:14:00 PM EDT


OAK BROOK, Ill., July 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, announced today it has been awarded the #3 ranking on Inbound Logistics' prestigious Top 10 3PL list for 2019. This is the 11th consecutive year that Hub Group has been recognized as a Top 10 3PL. This year's ranking moves Hub Group up six positions from 2018, its highest to date.

"It is our great honor to once again be named a Top 10 3PL by Inbound Logistics," said Chairman and CEO David Yeager. "We strive in everything we do to give our customers the highest levels of service and maintain our position as a market leader. Being voted #3 on the Top 10 3PL list by our customers and other industry professionals validates our dedication to these goals."

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.



MEDIA CONTACT: Sue Garrison, Hub Group Inc., 630-337-8033

Source: Hub Group, Inc.

