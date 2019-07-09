Hub Group Breaks Ground on Second Chicago-Area Headquarters Building to Support Continued Growth



Supply chain solutions company expands Chicago presence with additional sustainability-focused building

OAK BROOK, Ill., July 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG), a leading supply chain solutions provider, has broken ground on a second building on its Oak Brook, Ill., headquarters campus to add headcount as it scales to meet growing customer needs.



The second building, scheduled to open in September 2020, will double Hub Group's footprint at its suburban Chicago headquarters, collectively accommodating up to 1,500 employees. Since moving to its current building in 2013 with a total of about 500 employees, Hub Group has added nearly 300 employees and is now one of the largest employers in Oak Brook, Ill.

"Hub Group's customer-focused approach has led to sustained, long-term growth, especially as we continue to innovate with technology to drive a smarter supply chain," said David P. Yeager, Chairman and CEO of Hub Group. "We are pleased to take the next step forward in adding much-needed room for our growing number of employees."

In addition to customer service, Hub Group places a high value on sustainability, which is a key focus in the design of its buildings.

The company's existing award-winning headquarters building includes sustainable building features, such as full floor-to-ceiling windows to maximize natural light, high-efficiency HVAC and stormwater harvesting. The building received LEED® (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Gold Certification from the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC) in 2014. LEED is the world's most widely used green building rating system and is known for setting high standards for building sustainability and performance. Hub Group has again reinforced its commitment to sustainability by investing to design the new building to the highest standards and, upon completion, will apply for LEED Gold Certification.

Located along the I-88 Tech Corridor in Oak Brook, Ill., the new building will be adjacent to and connected via an underground walkway to Hub Group's existing headquarters. The 29-acre headquarters campus will encompass the two buildings, a fitness center, as well as natural habitat landscaping, ponds and walking trails. With room for additional buildings in the future, the expanded campus provides space for Hub Group to scale its growing business.

For more information about Hub Group, visit www.hubgroup.com. Read about Hub Group's commitment to sustainability at www.hubgroup.com/sustainability.

About Hub Group

Hub Group is a world-class supply chain solutions provider that offers multi-modal transportation services throughout North America, including intermodal, truck brokerage, dedicated and logistics services. As a publicly traded company with $4 billion in revenue, Hub Group's organization of over 5,000 employees delivers innovative, customer-focused solutions and industry leading service to help customers better control supply chains and their costs. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

