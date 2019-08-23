HST Global, Inc. Announces Entering into an Agreement to Purchase a Financial Services Revenue Sharing Contract.





Hampton, VA , Aug. 23, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HST Global, Inc. (OTC:HSTC), "HSTC" or "the Company," announced that it has entered into an Asset Purchase Agreement with Orbital Group, Inc., a Wyoming corporation to purchase the Seller's contract rights to a revenue sharing agreement.

Subject to the terms and conditions, HSTC will have upon closing, unlimited rights to market the services and products based on the RevSource Platform for analyzing medical billing to optimize insurance billing procedures and collections along with other associated products and services. At the close of the transaction, HSTC will have exclusive marketing rights to both domestic and international business.

The agreement only transfers marketing right and does not transfer any intellectual and physical property relating to the RevSource Platform or any and associated products or services. The closing of the purchase is subject to customary closing conditions and is expected to close on or around September 15, 2019.



Mr. Ron Howell, Inc. President and CEO stated, "Assuming the closing of the purchase of this revenue sharing agreement, HSTC is anticipating that the Company will have greater direct access to hospitals and other medical services providers to offer financial services and build relationships in a broader segment of the medical services market place".

About HST Global, Inc.

HST Global, Inc. is an integrated Health and Wellness company that has been developing a network of Wellness Centers, with the primary focus on homeopathic and alternative treatments. In addition, the Company has been evaluating innovative products for the treatment of various chronic illnesses. The Company's Board of Directors plans on expanding Company operations with the addition of finding or creating business opportunities in medical related financial services.

