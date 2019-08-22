Quantcast

H&R Block Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

August 22, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Aug. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of 26 cents per share, payable October 1, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 13, 2019.

H&R Block has paid quarterly dividends consecutively since the company went public in 1962.

About H&R Block

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) is a global consumer tax and small business services provider.  Tax return preparation services are provided by professional tax preparers in approximately 11,000 company-owned and franchise retail tax offices worldwide, as well as through virtual channels and H&R Blocktax software products for the DIY consumer.  H&R Block offers small business financial solutions through its retail locations and online through Wave (waveapps.com).  In fiscal 2019, H&R Block had revenues of $3.1 billion with over 23 million tax returns prepared worldwide.  For more information, visit the H&R Block Newsroom.

For Further Information
Investor Relations: Colby Brown, (816) 854-4559, colby.brown@hrblock.com
Media Relations: Susan Waldron, (816) 854-5522, susan.waldron@hrblock.com

Source: HRB Tax Group, Inc.

