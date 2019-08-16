HQ Global Education's Hempsession Ready to Assume Management and Operational Control of Top Jamaican Tourist Restaurant





Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 16, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) announced today that its Hempsession division will be assuming full management and operational control of one of the largest restaurant and catering businesses in Jamaica, with an eye to rebranding it along the lines of Hempsession's themes of Reggae, World Music and all things hemp-related. The parties have already agreed to all terms in a preliminary agreement, with final execution and the formal transfer of operational control to take place in Jamaica within the next few days.

The restaurant, currently named Jerk Center, is located near Ocho Rios in the heart of Jamaica's top tourist attraction at the world-famous Dunn'sRiver Falls. Dunn's River Falls has been called "Natural Disneyworld" and is considered by many to be the #1 tourist attraction in the entire Caribbean. Ocho Rios and the local area are host to a large and steady stream of cruise lines and a major hub of tourist traffic, providing a steady flow of visitors to the area's restaurants and attractions. Jerk Center is the largest restaurant at Dunn's River Falls and also runs one of the largest catering businesses on the island. Jerk Center is a full service restaurant serving a complete menu including beer and wine. Mixed drinks will be added once Hempsession assumes control.

Hempsession Founder and Host Oliver del Camino commented, "We are excited to make this announcement, which is the first of several steps we intend to take as we expand our Hempsession brand and business model. This restaurant and catering business will both provide us with immediate cash flow from Day One, and also expand our international brand awareness through exposure to the millions of tourists who will continue to visit this region."

ABOUT HEMPSESSION:

Hempsession is a premier news and entertainment source of the CBD industry, delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news and highlights designed to keep stakeholders abreast of what's trending, how the news and trends may affect their holdings, and providing positive testimonials lending credence to the healing powers of CBD. Hosted by industry insider Oliver del Camino, Hempsession is THE leading purveyor of current information on the CBD marketplace, because it amasses data from a broad spectrum of sources representing every facet of the industry from corporate entities to the growers and farmers. Hempsession podcasts are curated by an experienced team of contributors to determine which aspects of CBD are most relevant to and sought after by its large and growing listener base of over one million-plus participants.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC.:

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to playing a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. HQ Global Education acquired Hempsession in June 2019. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

