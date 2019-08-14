HQ Global Education's Hempsession Is Now Available on iHeartRadio



Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 14, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) announced today that its Hempsession podcasts are now available on iHeartRadio.

iHeartRadio is the national umbrella brand for iHeartMedia's radio network, aggregating its over 850 local iHeartMedia radio stations across the United States, as well as hundreds of other stations from various other media, including companies such as Cumulus Media, Cox Radio and Beasley Broadcast Group who are also using this service. The service hosts thousands of podcasts and offers on-demand functionality and is the only service that allows listeners to save and replay songs directly from live broadcast radio to their digital playlists. iHeartRadio is available across more than 90 device platforms including online, via mobile devices, and on some video-game consoles.

In conjunction with this announcement, Hempsession Founder and Host Oliver del Camino commented, "This is a great day for Hempsession. iHeartRadio is far and away the #1 favored destination for podcasters and is widely recognized as THE online source for music, radio and legitimate news. Only the top podcasters are invited and allowed to broadcast on iHeartRadio, and we are proud to be part of this elite group. Broadcasting on this platform lends even more credibility to Hempsession, and also provides us with another great asset for increasing our exposure and expanding our reach."

Hempsession is a premier news and entertainment source of the CBD industry, delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news and highlights designed to keep stakeholders abreast of what's trending, how the news and trends may affect their holdings, and providing positive testimonials lending credence to the healing powers of CBD. Hosted by industry insider Oliver del Camino, Hempsession is THE leading purveyor of current information on the CBD marketplace, because it amasses data from a broad spectrum of sources representing every facet of the industry from corporate entities to the growers and farmers. Hempsession podcasts are curated by an experienced team of contributors to determine which aspects of CBD are most relevant to and sought after by its large and growing listener base of over one million-plus participants.

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to playing a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. HQ Global Education acquired Hempsession in June 2019. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

