HQ Global Education's Hempsession Expands Brand to Include Real Estate Management





LOS ANGELES, CA, Sept. 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) announced today that its Hempsession division is expanding its brand base through real estate management contracts in and near Ocho Rios, Jamaica. Under the terms of the agreement, Hempsession will assume complete managerial control over 5 rental properties, including a 10-room hotel in Portland, plus three 4-bedroom freestanding rental homes in River Oaks and a fourth in St. Thomas. Although these units will be individually operated and available on their own for both short and long-term rental, Hempsession also has plans to occasionally bundle some or all of these facilities with services and activities provided by its nearby restaurant, catering and music offerings to create unique vacation experiences for its many podcast listeners and fans.

CEO Luis Proetta commented, "This is another important milestone for Hempsession as we continue to expand our brand and our concept. In addition to providing another income stream on their own, these units, combined with our restaurant and catering services, our reach into the Reggae and World Music community, and the amazing amenities offered by our Ocho Rios location, will allow us to create unique vacation experiences that stand out among all others and are specifically tailored to our audience."



ABOUT HEMPSESSION:



Hempsession is a premier news and entertainment source of the CBD industry, delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news and highlights designed to keep stakeholders abreast of what's trending, how the news and trends may affect their holdings, and providing positive testimonials lending credence to the healing powers of CBD. Hosted by industry insider Oliver del Camino, Hempsession is THE leading purveyor of current information on the CBD marketplace, because it amasses data from a broad spectrum of sources representing every facet of the industry from corporate entities to the growers and farmers. Hempsession podcasts are curated by an experienced team of contributors to determine which aspects of CBD are most relevant to and sought after by its large and growing listener base of over one million-plus participants.



ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC.:



HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to playing a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. HQ Global Education acquired Hempsession in June 2019. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

