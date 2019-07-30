HQ Global Education, Inc. Completes Acquisition of Hempsessions and Qualifies for Current Status on OTC Markets





LOS ANGELES, CA, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE - HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) announced today that it has reported all required financials and now has current Information status on OTC Markets. In conjunction with this announcement, HQGE CEO Luis Proetta stated, "We are very pleased to make this announcement, which comes on the heels of our recent acquisition of Hempsession. That acquisition, along with re-establishment of our Current Status on OTC Markets, will allow us to take full advantage of the public marketplace to help fuel what we expect will be a rapid increase in market share."

HQ Global Education acquired Hempsession in June 2019. Hempsession is a free daily public broadcast featuring news and commentary specifically showcasing the Hemp and CBD industry. These podcasts provide in-depth coverage of the entire value chain of hemp and its periphery from seed to final product. Hempsession is hosted by Oliver del Camino, an established international business consultant and CBD aficionado, and provides a lively mix of entertainment, in-depth education, news and insights on all things related to hemp/CBD. It also posts positive testimonials lending credence to the CBD's healing powers and strives to keep stakeholders abreast of what's trending in the fast-changing world of cannabinoids, including how this may affect their holdings.

Hempsession is THE leading insider on the CBD marketplace, because it amasses data from a broad spectrum of sources that represent every facet of the industry from corporate entities to the growers and farmers. Hempsession podcasts are curated by an experienced team of contributors to determine which aspects of CBD are most relevant to and sought after by its large and growing listener base of over one million-plus participants

Hempsession is also a premier news and entertainment source of the CBD industry, delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news and highlights designed to keep stakeholders abreast of what's trending, how the news and trends may affect their holdings, and providing positive testimonials lending credence to the healing powers of CBD. Hempsession also sells a line of branded gear including casual & designer shirts and polos and Italian leather shoes.

Hempsession scours a myriad of media outlets, both domestic and international, as well as medical journals and subject experts for CBD-related news, then synthesizes the research into a series of cohesive, condensed 20-minute podcasts across seven major social media platforms, specifically YouTube, Spotify, Apple Music (Hempsession recently ranked #4 in the Education category), Instagram, Facebook, and Pandora, and Soundcloud).

Hempsession received enormous positive reception in its initial few months of operation, attracting over 72 million viewers, crashing its servers, and creating the rushed need for expansion that led to its eventual acquisition by HGQE.

Hempsession began as a privately-owned company by founder and host Oliver de Camino and was acquired by HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) in June 2019. HQ Global Education, Inc. is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to play a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC.

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to playing a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

