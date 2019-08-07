HQ Global Education Announces Debut of 24-Hour Online Hempsession Radio Station





Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) announced today that it has acquired its own 24-hour online radio station and that its Hempsession division will now broadcast its wide range of Entertainment, Education and News Insight 24 hours a day.



Hempsession Radio now resides on the Official Live65 Internet radio broadcasting and listening network, where users can choose to listen to thousands of human curated stations created by people from around the globe. Hempsession's broadcasts will continue to feature a wide variety of Entertainment, Education and Insight, with special emphasis on Hemp-related news as well as presenting the best of Reggae and World Music, exclusive interviews and music by hot new upcoming musical artists, and its very own Miami Beach Top 5 Weekly Chart.

In conjunction with the announcement, Luis Proetta, CEO of HQGE, stated, "We are very excited to announce this major upgrade to our service. Our move to Live65 gives us a much broader worldwide reach as well as a significantly higher quality of service delivery. Our broadcasts are now available anywhere in the world, around-the-clock, totally free, with no downloading required, very few commercials, and with a much higher quality of service delivery. This move also opens the door to a myriad of other possibilities that we will be pursuing and announcing in the very near future."

ABOUT HEMPSESSION:

Hempsession is a premier news and entertainment source of the CBD industry, delivering up-to-the-minute breaking news and highlights designed to keep stakeholders abreast of what's trending, how the news and trends may affect their holdings, and providing positive testimonials lending credence to the healing powers of CBD. Hosted by industry insider Oliver del Camino, Hempsession is THE leading purveyor of current information on the CBD marketplace, because it amasses data from a broad spectrum of sources representing every facet of the industry from corporate entities to the growers and farmers. Hempsession podcasts are curated by an experienced team of contributors to determine which aspects of CBD are most relevant to and sought after by its large and growing listener base of over one million-plus participants.

ABOUT HQ GLOBAL EDUCATION, INC.:

HQ Global Education, Inc. (OTC:HQGE) is a Delaware corporation dedicated to becoming the industry leader in data gathering, intelligence and education for the industrial CBD industry in America, and to playing a major role in helping to fill the enormous global demand for CBD oil and related products, the market for which is exploding since it has been proven to provide enormous health and medical benefits for a wide range of ailments and illnesses. For additional information visit http://hqgeinc.com.

