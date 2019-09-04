HPQ Silicon Files Second Provisional Patent Application





MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. - TSX-V: HPQ; OTCPink: URAGF; FWB: UGE ("HPQ" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that a new provisional patent application covering a critical part of the PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) process has been filed. This is the second distinct patent filing for HPQ and PyroGenesis Canada Inc. (TSX-V: PYR) since the 2015 commencement of the Company's quest to improve the global economics and supply concerns of the Silicon (Si) market.



The first patent filing is currently pending and covers the entire novel PUREVAP™ QRR process usage of a plasma arc within a vacuum furnace for the one step production of Silicon (Si) from Quartz (SiO2). This new provisional filing is focused on a new and novel process for continuous operations of the plasma arc furnace under vacuum.

"Our approach to protecting and strengthening the PUREVAP™ Intellectual Property Portfolio combines both Patents Protection and Trade Secrets ," said Bernard Tourillon, President & CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc."The filing of this new provisional patent is another step forward in securing and protecting value for stakeholders. HPQ PUREVAP™ QRR is ready to solve the real world challenges facing Silicon markets today, completely revolutionize the Silicon industry and prepares us for commercialization which will in turn create tremendous value for HPQ shareholders."

While PyroGenesis filed the new provisional patent application, it is covered by the HPQ 2016 acquisition of the Intellectual Property rights to the PUREVAP™ QRR as it relates to the production of Silicon (Si) from Quartz (SiO2), and can therefore be transferred to HPQ at anytime. As part of the agreement, PyroGenesis retains a royalty-free, exclusive irrevocable worldwide license to use the process for purposes other than the production of Silicon (Si) from Quartz (SiO2). However, if PyroGenesis develops any other such application, HPQ does have a right of first refusal in the event of any sale or otherwise disposal.

"The new provisional patent application represents another significant milestone in our long term relationship with HPQ Silicon, and underscores our belief that what we are doing is truly unique as well as demonstrating our confidence in the ultimate commercial viability of the PUREVAPTM project," said P. Peter Pascali, President and CEO of PyroGenesis. "At PyroGenesis we have developed an approach to protecting Intellectual Property, and we have the patent portfolio to prove it. We only engage in patent applications where we feel (i) that we will prevail with an award and (ii) that there is commercial application to protect."

About Silicon

Silicon (Si) is one of today's strategic materials needed to fulfil the renewable energy revolution presently under way. Silicon does not exist in its pure state; it must be extracted from quartz, one of the most abundant minerals of the earth's crust and other expensive raw materials in a carbothermic process.

About HPQ Silicon

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. is a TSX-V listed company developing, in collaboration with industry leader PyroGenesis (TSX-V:PYR) the innovative PUREVAPTM "Quartz Reduction Reactors" (QRR), a truly 2.0 Carbothermic process (patent pending), which will permit the transformation and purification of quartz (SiO2) into Metallurgical Grade Silicon (Mg-Si) at prices that will propagate its significant renewable energy potential.

HPQ is also working with industry leader Apollon Solar to develop a metallurgical pathway of producing Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG Si) that will take full advantage of the PUREVAPTM QRR one-step production of high purity silicon (Si) and significantly reduce the Capex and Opex associated with the transformation of quartz (SiO2) into SoG-Si.

HPQ focus is becoming the lowest cost producer of Silicon (Si), High Purity Silicon (Si) and Solar Grade Silicon Metal (SoG-Si). The pilot plant equipment that will validate the commercial potential of the process is on schedule to start in 2019.

