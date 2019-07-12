HPQ Clarifies News Release From July 11, 2019





MONTREAL, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. - (www.HPQSilicon.com) (TSX-V: HPQ), (OTCPink: URAGF), (FWB: UGE). At the request of IIROC (Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada), HPQ Resources Inc. is issuing this news release to clarify disclosure made in its July 11, 2019, news release.

The QP statement in the release was not necessary and should not have been made, as the information in the release, related to the production of Silicon Metal with the PUREVAP™ Quartz Reduction Reactor (QRR) and not to a material mineral property of the Company. The Corporation's interest in developing the PUREVAP™ QRR and any projected capital or operating cost savings associated with its development should not be construed as being related to the establishing the economic viability or technical feasibility of the Company's Roncevaux Quartz Project, Matapedia Area, in the Gaspe Region, Province of Quebec.

Disclaimers:

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's on-going filings with the securities regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO Tel (514) 907-1011

Patrick Levasseur, Vice-President and COO Tel: (514) 262-9239

www.HPQSilicon.com

Source: HPQ-Silicon Resources Inc.