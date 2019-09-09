HPIL HOLDING Wholly Owned Subsidiary MyFlyWiFi Signs Memorandum of Understanding With TRUESKILL ENERGEN P LTD





MIDLAND, Mich., Sept. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HPIL Holding (the "Company") (OTC PINK:HPIL) is pleased to announce that the Company's wholly owned subsidiary MyFly WiFi Inc. has signed a Memorandum Of Understanding with Trueskill Energen P LTD.



Proximity Marketing, also referred to as Location Aware Advertising (LAA), enables mobile users to receive an advertising message or other customizable content based on their location. LAA allows advertisers to deliver highly customized promotions, coupons and offers to a highly primed individual, specifically taking into account their geographical location, as well as the time of day and other variables. Also, LAA lets advertisers reach their customers when they are primed to make a purchase.

Analysts predict that click-through rates on LAA can be five to ten times (or more) higher than click-through rates on Internet advertising messages. The flexibility of the MyFlyWiFi Platform allows interactive content such as surveys in a hospital setting or personalized coupon redemption in a retail space.

MyFlyWiFi designs, deploys and maintains Proximity Marketing & Location Aware Software, Hardware and Infrastructure designated as the MyFlyWiFi Platform Version 1.0.

TRUESKILL will license and market MyFlyWiFi Platforms Version 1.0 in India.

Mr. Ray Wong COO of HPIL and CEO of MyFlyWiFi, said, "This relationship will give us direct access to the 1.37 Billion people in India as Trueskill Energen is an established Marketing company providing service to customers in Solar energy, reverse e-Com, cosmeteuticals etc and has been in the market for over ten years."

Mr. Wong, also stated, "This process of increasing the global market for MyFlyWiFi and other HPIL subsidiaries is ongoing."

Mr. Uday Kumar, Director and CEO of Trueskill Energen, said, "There is good potential for LAA in India. Trueskill looks forward to represent MyFlyWiFi and build this biz in India. In the background of heavy competition from Online Retailers, Offline Retailers would like to use technologies, which will build the footfall in their stores. Trueskill also sees good scope from Service companies to adopt this technology."

HPIL Holding (http://hpilholding.com) is a diversified holding company listed on OTC Markets. HPIL Holding is focused on investing in both private and public companies in differing business sectors. HPIL Holding does not restrict its potential candidate target companies to any specific business, industry or geographical location and, thus, acquires various types of businesses. HPIL Holding also evaluates the acquisition of intellectual properties and technologies.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements: Certain statements in this press release are forward-looking within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "potential," "seek," and "intend," among others. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and actual results could differ materially. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ include, but are not limited to, substantial competition; our possible need for financing; uncertainties of technological changes; and dependence upon third parties. The Company does not undertake an obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement. All of the Company's forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

For more information please contact:

HPIL Holding

Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (989) 252-8433

Email: info@hpilholding.com

Source: HPIL Holding

Twitter: https://twitter.com/hpilhold

Web Site: http://www.hpilholding.com

News: http://www.hpilholding.com/news/news.php

HPIL Holding Tel: +1(989) 252-8433

Source: HPIL HOLDING